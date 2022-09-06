Lili Reinhart goes topless for balcony views

Lili Reinhart close up. Pic credit: @lilireinhart/Instagram

Lili Reinhart has delighted her Instagram followers with a classy topless snap as she offers major views.

The Riverdale actress has been sharing photos from her Italy travels, and one snap turned heads.

The 25-year-old star updated her account last weekend with views of quaint Venice buildings, this as she enjoyed a blazing sunset and also showed some skin.

Lili was photographed in semi-profile and fully topless as she showed hints of her chest.

The CW favorite posed gazing to the side and with a gorgeous view in front of her. Fans saw red-roofed and salmon stone buildings and a distant spire, plus semi-cloudy skies and a blazing orange-yellow sun.

Using one arm to protect her modesty, Lili wrote, “It’s me, your little Venice b***h.”

Lili Reinhart unimpressed with Kim Kardashian’s weight loss

Earlier this year, 41-year-old mogul Kim Kardashian made headlines for shedding 16 pounds to fit into her Met Gala dress. The SKIMS founder has since lost more weight and is now 21 pounds lighter than she once was.

While Kim bragged about losing weight via an extreme diet that completely cut out sugars and carbs, Lili spoke out to slam the reality star.

“To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month… all to fit in a f*****g dress? So wrong. So f****d on 100s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is otherworldly and disgusting,” she wrote on a previous Instagram Story.

Lili has gained over 3.4 million likes for her topless Venice photo.

Lili Reinhart is okay with slamming fellow stars

Lili boasts over 28 million Instagram followers and has tabs kept on her by celebrities including talk show queen Kelly Ripa, Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, supermodel Bella Hadid, and actress Bella Thorne.

When she isn’t calling fellow stars out, Lili continues to delight fans with her gorgeous social media snaps. In a recent share, the blonde posed in a black and low-cut blazer jacket while outdoors.

She wore chunky earrings and a necklace while cocking her head to the side. “Pretty cocky in this one,” she wrote.