Lili Reinhart apologises for ‘sideboob’ Breonna Taylor Instagram post

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart has apologized for posting a nude picture of herself to Instagram with a caption demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

The actress received a barrage of criticism when she posted the topless pic to her 24 million followers with the caption: “Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice.”

Breonna Taylor was a Black woman who was fatally shot by white police officers performing a welfare check while she slept in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this year.

After receiving criticisms, the Hustlers star has since deleted the offending post and apologized for her actions on Twitter.

Yesterday (June 30), Reinhart wrote: “I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me.” She added, “I also can admit when I make a mistake, and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone, and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended.”

In a separate tweet, she acknowledged that her post was “tone-deaf” and “insensitive.” She also admitted that she is “still learning and trying to be better,” and that her intentions had been in the right place.

Lili Reinhart faced criticism for her ‘tone-deaf’ post

TV and movie critic Charles Bramasco was one of many who condemned Reinhart for her initial post.

He mockingly wrote: “We have entered a thrilling transitional phase in which the celebs have resumed thirst posting but have not yet stopped social justice posting, resulting in wondrous juxtapositions like this one from TV’s Hot Betty yesterday.”

Other Twitter users condemned celebrities using Breonna Taylor’s death as a “joke” or a “meme” or as a way to get publicity for themselves.

There was some support for Lili Reinhart

Other Twitter users defended Reinhart by arguing that she had realized she’d made a mistake and that she often uses her platform to “amplify Black voices.”

Reinhart and her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse were in the headlines at the end of last month when they lashed out at sexual assault allegations made an anonymous Twitter account.

The account had accused multiple members of the Riverdale cast of sexual abuse but then later claimed they’d fabricated the story.

Sprouse and Reinhart have recently split up having dated for three years. Since the breakup, Reinhart has come out as bisexual.