Lil Nas X wows fans with iconic Halloween costumes

Lil Nas X was at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Lil Nas X wowed fans this Halloween with two iconic Halloween outfits.

The rapper has had quite an eventful year, topping the charts with his singles Industry Baby and Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

Along with the two chart-topping hits, Lil Nas X released his entire Montero album this year.

He attended the Met Gala this year and shocked everyone with his change into armor, but this is far from the beginning or the end of his iconic fashion statements.

Lil Nas X showed off some creativity with the release of his album, where he staged being pregnant and “birthing” the “baby,” which was Montero.

Given his creative choices before, it’s no surprise that the rapper went all out for Halloween.

Lil Nas X’s two Halloween costumes

Lil Nas X surprised fans first on Saturday, October 30 with a throwback costume from Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

The costume perfectly captured the “basketball guy” from the show, otherwise known as the character Seth Powers who was played by Alex Black.

Not only did he include photos and selfies in the post, but his TikTok videos were included as well.

For his second look, Lil Nas X posted an impressive costume of Voldemort from the Harry Potter series.

Cleverly captioning the post “he who must be called by your name,” fans were able to see some of the costume progression as well as some behind the scenes pictures and more TikTok footage.

Both Halloween costumes were photographed by Vincenzo Dimino, with Emily Adar in production, Hodo Musa in styling, and digital design and graphics by Hope Glassel Photography.

Retouch on Lil Nas X’s Seth Powers was done by Justine Foord. The Voldemort photos and costume required a little more attention.

For Lil Nas X’s Voldemort, Oxana Sumenko designed, Kelly Harris did the prosthetic, makeup was done by Grace Pae, and the retouch was completed by Katia Malinskaya.

Lil Nas X had quite an elaborate crew for his Halloween costumes, but it’s far from the first time he has had such incredibly produced looks.

Lil Nas X’s iconic outfits and photos

When Lil Nas X was getting ready to welcome “baby” Montero in September, he created a pregnancy announcement and baby shower for himself, as well as videos of the “delivery.”

Adrian Per had the honor of shooting the pregnancy photos as well as directing the “baby shower” and “delivery.”

Hodo Musa was tagged in Lil Nas X’s photos as part of the project as well.

Aside from his pregnancy photos for Montero, Lil Nas X was seen in three different outfits at the Met Gala, including a full Versace suit. Hodo Musa was involved in these glimmering styles as well.

His Versace outfit for the MTV Video Music Awards was just as incredible, drawing a lot of attention from fans (and haters) for the beautiful lavender dress and long wig.

Lil Nas X doesn’t leave fans wanting more between his social media presence, music, and iconic outfits. As the winter holidays approach, fans can only wonder what he has coming next.

Even though he has been met with critics with every move he makes, support for this young rapper never seems to falter.