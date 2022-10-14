Liam has posted a shirtless picture to his Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Liam Hemsworth has treated fans to a perfect view of his incredible abs as he shared a picture on social media.

The shirtless actor looked every inch buff as he showed off his fit physique and washboard abs.

Liam is no stranger to posting a smoldering snap to his Instagram. The Hollywood star often delights his 12.9 million fans with photos from his everyday life.

In a recent post on his Instagram Story, the Australian heartthrob shared a behind-the-scenes look at the new movie he is currently filming.

In the black-and-white image, the 32-year-old looked out at dessert with his incredible abs on full display.

Liam gave his Thor star brother Chris a run for his money as he flaunted his muscular build in a pair of dark shorts.

Liam wows as he shows off impressive abs

The latest picture is a behind-the-scenes look at Liam’s new movie that he is currently shooting.

Pic credit: @liamhemsworth/Instagram

Liam also posted a couple of pics to his regular Instagram page tagging in the Land of Bad movie.

He showed two pics of himself, topless, admiring the tropical landscape.

ScreenDaily reports that the movie, called Land of Bad, follows an Air Force drone pilot – played by fellow Aussie Russell Crowe – on a mission that goes terribly wrong. He then has 48 hours to effect a wild rescue operation.

Liam will play a green air force officer who is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes extraction.

He will also star alongside his brother Luke, who will be portaging a member of a military team deployed to retrieve their captured man, according to DailyMail.

Chris and Liam Hemsworth have another actor brother

Whilst Chris and Liam are certainly the most famous of the Hemsworth brothers, you may be surprised to hear that they also have another talented brother.

Completing the Hemsworth brothers is the oldest brother named, Luke Hemsworth, 41.

Luke has played the role of Nathan Tyson on the Australian soap Neighbours and has even starred in Thor: Love and Thunder and Thor: Ragnarok.

In the Thor movies, the 41-year-old played the role of the actor who was portraying Thor in a play.

Apart from acting, the Hemsworth brothers are family men.

Chris has been married to actress Elsa Pataky since 2010. They share daughter India, 10, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 8.

Luke has also been married to Samantha Hemsworth since 2007 and they share daughters Holly, 13, Ella, 12, and Harper, 10.

Whilst Liam was married to singer Miley Cyrus from 2018 to 2020 after many years together.

Miley and Liam’s relationship

Way back in 2009, Miley Cyrus began to date her co-star Liam Hemsworth. The two were filming The Last Song at the time. It became an on-and-off relationship.

The couple got engaged back in 2012 until September 2013, when they broke things off.

The relationship then started up again years later, and finally, the couple married in December 2018.

However, the two announced their split in 2019, just days before Miley was spotted making out with Kaitlynn in Italy.