Liam Gallagher auctioning MTV award for charity, anonymous bidder offers huge sum

Liam Gallagher has placed an old MTV Europe Music Award up for auction. The intent is to raise a lot of money for charity and based on the current highest bid, that might end up being a huge success.

When Wonderwall was named Best Song at the 1996 MTV Europe Music Awards, Gallagher took home a trophy for his troubles. Now, he is auctioning it off to benefit Eat Well MCR.

What is Eat Well MCR?

The intent of Eat Well MCR is to help people who need a hand. It can range from providing food to poverty-stricken families or helping women simply trying to escape a bad situation.

Eat Well MCR describes itself as a place that, “prepares and distributes food to homeless people, to people experiencing food poverty, to women seeking refuge, and to frontline NHS workers putting their lives at risk to protect the public.”

The Manchester, England non-profit was formed earlier this year and has sought to help those people who are in need during the global health crisis. Liam is seeking to be a big part of that with this donation.

Below is the public post that Eat Well MCR made to help generate some interest for the auction:

What will Liam Gallagher’s MTV award sell for?

On the auction site, the non-profit has provided some text to increase interest and get people really excited about this particular item. It reads as follows:

“Win this incredible piece of pop-culture donated to the Eat Well Mcr fundraiser by Manchester rock ’n’ roll icon Liam Gallagher. Liam has kindly donated his MTV best song 1996 award for ‘Wonderwall’ to help raise money for Eat Well MCR. This is the chance of a lifetime to own a piece of musical history!”

The message is followed by a thank you note to Liam Gallagher and a mention of how incredible it was that he donated the award to this cause. It could end up bringing in a lot of money for the organization.

At the start of the auction, the award for the hit Oasis song had already attracted bids of more than $16,400. But that number has been massively surpassed in the overnight hours.

An anonymous bid has been placed that works out to about $11,337,943.54. Yes, that’s correct, the current bid is at just over $11 million. It’s unclear if this was a joke bid or if it was a real anonymous donor stepping up, but that should be made clear in the near future.