Pro skateboarder Leticia Bufoni kept it cool in the desert as she rocked a workout look to watch the latest Red Bull Rampage mountain bike competition.

Despite her own gravity defying tricks in skateboard events, she was clearly impressed at the mountain bikers’ skill as they performed stunts amongst the dramatic rock formations.

“Wow, that was crazy! Whoo-hoo!” Leticia yelled in a video posted to her Instagram Stories after seeing the stunts.

She reached the invitation-only event, held near Zion National Park in Virgin, Utah, by helicopter wearing top-to-toe tie dye workout gear. Initially wearing a blue and white hoody, she later tied that around her waist to show off a cool sports bra and matching tie dye leggings.

Pink hair covered by a Red Bull baseball cap, her impressive abs, decorated with a belly button piercing, were on display, along with her tattooed arms. Her trainers showed a flash of her trademark pink too.

Leticia, as well as being one of the top female street skateboarders, achieves her enviable figure by surfing, waterskiing, playing football, and many other adrenaline-driven sports.

Born in Brazil, she began skateboarding aged 9, subsequently moving to the United States to attend Hollywood High School, and in 2007 competed in her first X Games at the age of 14. As a result, she landed her first sponsor and convinced her father to let her stay in the United States.

She went on to win an X Games gold medal six times, along with three silvers and bronzes, and represented Brazil in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, finishing ninth.

“I grew up in the street playing sports all the time. We didn’t have computers, no smart phones. All of the kids started skating so I did too,” she previously told Thrasher in an interview.

As well as her other sporting achievements, Leticia has recently added racing rallycross cars to the list, entering a Nitro Rallycross event earlier this month.

Boarding for Breast Cancer

Leticia also uses her platform to help good causes. The 29-year-old is an ambassador for Boarding for Breast Cancer, a non-profit organisation promoting the importance of healthy living and providing survivor support.

In a photoshoot to promote the charity, she wore a cute pink beanie, pink leggings and skate shoes, posing outside The Pink Motel in Sun Valley, California

“Everyone knows someone touched by cancer,” Leticia said. “It’s important to talk about it so women get screened and know the warning signs. It’s something we should talk about, support and have conversations about regularly so we can help save lives.”

The Monarch Project

In 2021, Leticia teamed up with fellow pro skateboarder, Sky Brown, to launch a new skateboard brand, The Monarch Project.

The brand features a range of cool skateboards with floral designs named after the two female skaters and various other skateboarding apparel.

Leticia’s Instagram feed shows her casual streetwear style, whether wearing baggy skateboard trousers and beanies, or in skimpy swimwear for surfing. She also recently posted photos of her playing beach volleyball, wearing a tiny black bikini.