Leslie Mann wows in strapless crop top and jeans for trip to Largo Theater

Leslie was spotted leaving the Largo Theater in a crop top and jeans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Actress Leslie Mann showed off her sensational figure in a crop-top sweater, jeans, and strappy heels as she visited the Largo Theater.

Leslie supported her husband, comedian/director/producer/screenwriter Judd Apatow, this week as he put on a benefit concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 16.

Proving that age is just a number, 50-year-old Leslie wowed in her outfit for the evening, which included a low-cut, cream-colored crop-top with ribbing, which tastefully showed off the actress’ glowing skin and toned arms.

The California native looked cheerful, pairing her top with a pair of dark-washed jeans and black, strappy wedge heels. She carried a black cardigan on her arm, likely to keep warm inside the theater.

The Big Daddy actress wore her shoulder-length, honey blonde hair down and parted in the middle and kept her accessories minimal, opting for no earrings or necklace, sporting only her wedding band on her left ring finger and a handbag on her right arm.

Leslie, mom to Euphoria star Maude Apatow, was all smiles as she left the concert, absolutely glowing as she showcased her chiseled cheekbones and impeccable bone structure as she stepped down to a bevy of photographers surrounding her.

The vibrant 50-year-old was in L.A. for her husband Judd’s benefit concert at the Largo Theater, which is known for its live music and comedy acts.

Leslie Mann was spotted leaving the Largo Theater in West Hollywood following her husband Judd Apatow’s show. Pic credit: Roger/Backgrid

The concert saw big acts such as Jack Black’s band, Tenacious D, musical artist Beck, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, and comedic actor John C. Reilly.

The Largo Theater shared a Boomerang video on their official Instagram, showing Judd posing with some of the evening’s acts, which they captioned, “#JuddApatowAndFriends One for the books tonight, and for a great cause, #VictimsFirst Big surprises and big stars, thank you Judd!”

The concert, organized by Judd, benefited Victims First, an organization dedicated to helping victims of mass casualty crimes.

Leslie and husband Judd Apatow’s relationship

Leslie met Judd in 1996 when she auditioned for the movie The Cable Guy alongside comedian Jim Carrey, where Judd was a producer. The two married a year later and share two daughters, Maude and Iris Apatow.

Judd got up the nerve to ask Leslie out, and the two met at his place, where he made them dinner before heading to a basketball game together. From then on, the two were inseparable.

According to Judd, it was love at first sight when he saw Leslie on set. In an interview with ELLE, Judd admitted, “I was in love when I said, ‘There goes the future Mrs. Apatow.'”