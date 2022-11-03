Leslie Mann arrived at the 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Leslie Mann looked like a dreamy 1970s roller girl as she attended the annual Casamigos Halloween party with her husband, Judd Apatow, in Los Angeles last weekend.

The Knocked Up star looked amazing as she wore a rainbow stripe tube top, bootcut jeans, and roller skates for her simple but effective retro-themed costume.

Leslie accessorized her look with yellow heart-shaped sunglasses and hung a Polaroid camera from her arm.

She curled her long blonde hair and braided the front sections for a cute look.

The 50-year-old actress completed her look with frosted lilac eyeshadow and glossy lips.

The couple, who have been together since 1996, still looked as loved up as ever as they posed for photos!

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow are awarded a ‘half slay’

It’s still unclear what Judd was dressed up as when he attended the Casamigos Tequila party in LA.

As Leslie shared photos from the night with her 871K followers, she captioned the pics, “Rollergirl and Jack Horner Half slay!”

Was Judd meant to be the American paleontologist Jack Horner? The comedian and director only wore a white linen shirt, white chinos, a skinny tie, and round sunglasses with red lenses, so who knows!

Leslie’s hilarious ‘half slay’ caption referred to a comment made in a photo gallery by Rolling Stone which said, “Half Slay: Unlike Judd Apatow, who looks like a Caucasian man visiting Oaxaca for the first time, Leslie Mann committed to her 1970s look, bringing out the roller skates, bell bottoms, and a Polaroid camera to the Casamigos party over the weekend.”

The party was attended by countless A-listers and celebs, including Rebel Wilson, Paris Hilton, and Megan Fox.

Leslie Mann and her daughters are Louis Vuitton guests

Leslie and her daughters Maude, 24, and Iris, 20, were recently invited to attend the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week.

The family looked terrific as they wore head-to-toe outfits by Louis Vuitton and posed in front of the Louvre in the French Captial.

The girls are getting noticed in fashion circles, with Maude acting in Euphoria and Iris dating Kate Hudson’s son, Ryder, and being best friends with fellow Gen Z icon Olivia Rodrigo.

Leslie captioned the fashionable family pics, “Girls trip! Thank you @louisvuitton 👑 @nicolasghesquiere 👑” thanking the brand and Creative Director Nicholas Ghesquiere for the invite.