Leslie Jordan dead at 67: Will & Grace star dies in a car crash

The late Leslie Jordan pictured at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Beloved actor Leslie Jordan died in a car crash in Hollywood after an apparent medical emergency at age 67.

He is best known for his portrayal of Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace. The late comedian became an internet sensation during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 for his hilarious videos and gained over 5.8 million followers.

His videos were shared as memes on Twitter garnering millions of views.

Jordan died after his car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street at 9:30 a.m and was pronounced dead at the scene, per the Los Angeles Times.

It is unclear whether he died from the result of the medical emergency or the crash at the time of writing this report.

Jordan brought a lot of joy and laughs to millions who are now mourning his death. Numerous celebrities and fans have paid tribute to the late comedian.

Cardi B, Dolly Parton, and Michelle Pfeiffer join numerous fans in paying tribute to Leslie Jordan

Dolly Parton led tributes with a statement on Instagram. The Country singer wrote that she was shocked and hurt by his death and compared Leslie’s passing to losing a family member.

In the post, she wrote about their friendship, “Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. I know people always say, ‘Oh, they will be missed’ but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil’ brother.”

Cardi B reacted to a news report of the comedian’s death on Twitter, writing, “😢😢😢I love him.”

Leslie gave a viral reaction to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single, WAP.

Michelle Pfeiffer also paid tribute to the late star, stating that she was devastated to hear the tragic news of his death.

She praised Leslie for entertaining the public during the pandemic lockdown and lifting people’s spirits when they needed it the most.

Jordan’s Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes shared a photo of the pair and said he was heartbroken in an Instagram tribute.

Eric McCormack, who also starred alongside Leslie on Will & Grace, shared a sweet photo of the pair alongside a tribute.

Makeshift memorial created at Leslie Jordan crash site

Several people visited the area to take photos and mourn Leslie’s death at a makeshift memorial.

There were candles and flowers at the scene placed by fans and locals in the Hollywood area.

Following his death, an Instagram update from a rep revealed said that the late comedian had been working on a project, with more information coming soon.

The post has received more than 1.7 million likes, with over 100,000 comments paying tribute.