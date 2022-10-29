Leonie Hanne stunned in an LBD. Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

Stunning model Leonie Hanne celebrated a “new chapter” as she shared a video reel rocking a black minidress.

Tagging fashion brand Esprit, she took to the streets of Berlin, Germany, wearing a velvet dress with cutout detail and showed off her modeling prowess.

The Hamburg native rocked the black velvet number, which boasted a high neck, long sleeves, and a diagonal cutout section that started at the model’s shoulder and traveled across her chest.

The clip begins with Leonie walking into the shot, the camera following her from behind. She took a few strides forward before dramatically twirling around to face the camera.

She struck a few poses to model the LBD before strutting forward, showing off her runway walk. Leonie flashed a bright smile and laughed as she disappeared out of the shot once again.

Her blonde locks were fastened tight into a bun, with the ends poking out to create a trendy spiked style. She donned black peep-toe platform heels and held a small silver metallic purse in her hand to accessorize the all-black outfit.

The video montage continued showing brief one-second snippets of Leonie in other places, the first showing the blonde beauty posing in the velvet dress under direct sunlight, causing the garment to shine.

Another showed the model trying on a black mesh top emblazoned with the Esprit logo, which she teamed with a black pencil skirt. Others showed the model taking selfies in the sunshine, showing off her glowing skin and big blue eyes.

She captioned her post, “Hi Berlin, excited to celebrate a new chapter with @esprit 🫶🏼,” showing her excitement for the upcoming partnership.

Leonie Hanne shows off sleek style in with GHD

Leonie has become quite the sought-after model and influencer, with many luxury brands partnering up with the model to have their products promoted.

The German stunner recently sizzled in an all-black outfit to tell fans about GHD’s special new grand-luxe collection, released just in time for people to get their Christmas gifts sorted.

The collection features many of GHD’s famous appliances in a new Champagne Gold color. In her video clip, Leonie was seen using their hair straightener to achieve poker-straight locks ahead of an event hosted by the brand.

She rocked a tight satin catsuit which showed off her slender frame. Some elaborate twist detailing formed a bandeau-style top which was connected in the center by a piece of round gold hardware, and one side of the garment appeared to cover a shoulder to form a sleeve.

She wore an oversized blazer over the top with padded shoulders for some added drama. To accessorize, she opted for gold, wearing large dangling earrings made up of multiple hearts, and she held a tiny gold purse which was the perfect size to carry lipstick for touch-ups during her evening.

Leonie Hanne dazzles in color for Valentino event

Leonie proved she can rock a look in color, too, as she wore a beautiful Valentino gown ahead of an exhibition paying homage to the brand’s founder Valentino Garavani.

The gown’s top half was made from a mesh fabric that featured intricate floral detailing, which was lined with sparkling crystals. The see-through sleeves showed Leonie’s skin underneath, and the detailing glistened on top.

The bottom half of the gown was a rich fuchsia that fell to the ground, and around the waist of the gown was a piece of fabric bright yellow fabric that had been carefully tied into a bow.

To accessorize the already colorful outfit, Leonie held a small glitzy yellow Valentino purse covered in tiny yellow crystals.

The look was a real hit amongst her fans, racking up over 28k likes in less than 24 hours.