Leonie Hanne wowed in a chic leather pants look. Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

German model and social media influencer Leonie Hanne wowed fans with a classy autumn outfit yesterday as she shared a new snap to social media.

The 34-year-old Hamburg native was out and about in London when she stopped to upload a cute mirror selfie.

She rocked head-to-toe monochrome, wearing a cropped black and white striped turtleneck top, layered with a long black trenchcoat and a pair of slouchy leather pants underneath.

Despite her midriff being partially exposed, she looked warm and cozy during an October fall in Britain. She accessorized the chic look with several gold rings adorning her fingers, some large gold hoops in her ears, and a black purse.

The model’s Chanel 22 Handbag was front and center in the photo and was leather and shiny to match her pants. The bag is priced at $5,300 and can be bought in 6 different color options.

She posed with her iPhone partially covering her face and she wrote on the image, “Exciting dayyyyy – I can finally share some news with you.”

Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

She shared the snap via Instagram Stories, and a tap through to the next slide would reveal the news she had previously teased.

German beauty Leonie Hanne shares exciting news with fans

The German stunner could be seen embracing her boyfriend and business partner, Alexander Galievsky as they celebrated buying a new London apartment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The pair shared a tender moment in the center of a large room with high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that looked out onto lush greenery and white balustrades. Light herringbone flooring reflected the afternoon light and a fireplace can be seen just peeking into the shot.

Leonie shared her excitement about the apartment in a comment on the picture, saying, “Fingers crossed we will get all approved and can build ourselves a home which feels cozy, light and inspiring and makes us feel home whenever we have some days to recharge from our project schedule.”

Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

The social media sensation shared a further clip displaying her joy at the news, spinning around in circles with her arms outstretched in the empty room.

With her winter coat removed, we could see her sweater in better detail which had long sleeves and formed a boxy style that accentuated the model’s slender figure.

Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

She wrote, “We have the keys now,” and went on to say that the couple would stay at their rental apartment for the time being until everything was ready at their new place.

Leonie Hanne struts her stuff in miniskirt and knee-high boots

Leonie certainly proved she can rock the monochrome trend, but she is not one to shy away from color, recently rocking a bold green and purple combo look.

The stunning model used the city streets as her runway to model the color-clashing outfit. She wore a green miniskirt adorned with large iridescent sequins which moved freely as she walked.

She paired the fun skirt with a royal purple shirt which she tucked into the waistband, and she rocked some patent purple leather boots on her feet. Finally, an emerald green oversized trenchcoat was worn unbuttoned and she held a tiny purple purse to accessorize the bold look.

Leonie alluded to a new collaboration with high-end Italian fashion brand Liu Jo in the caption, writing, “She’s dropping it: New @liujoglobal launch soon!💜”