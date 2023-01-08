Leonie Hanne is beach-ready in black

Leonie Hanne stunned in a black ensemble for the beach. Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

Leonie Hanne looked stunning in a black crop top and matching skirt as she enjoyed a beach day. The photos were the 34-year-old German blogger’s latest update on her getaway to Seychelles.

Hanne and her partner Alexander Galievsky jetted off to Seychelles for the new year. They have been staying in the 5-star beachside Four Seasons Resort.

They have been exploring the country’s beautiful beaches and most recently enjoyed a day at Grand Anse Beach. For the beach day, Hanne stunned in a black two-piece set while walking along the shore.

She boasted a sleeveless, strapless bikini top from Adriana Degreas that showed off her toned midriff. Then, she paired her top with a black Nue Studio Mira Maxi Skirt with a thigh-high slit in the side to show off her flawless long legs.

Hanne went barefoot for the outing and boasted sandy feet while posing for her photos with the ocean in the background.

She further accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses over her eyes and a tote bag from Celine. Hanne opted to wear her blonde hair down for the photos and finished the look with a few trendy bracelets on her wrists.

Inside Leonie Hanne’s Seychelles vacation

Hanne captioned the photo, “Seychelles beach day,” and paired it with a single heart emoji. She and Galievsky have had many beach days since arriving in Seychelles earlier this week.

She announced the trip by posing on the beach in a gorgeous J’amemme Oceana Dress in a neon green color. Hanne paired the dress with an equally eye-catching shiny green Fendi purse.

In her caption, she explained that the new year warranted a new destination.

Hanne’s next photo update saw her exploring the gorgeous Anse Source d’Argent beach and its unique rock formations. She was sizzling in a white ruffled bikini for the beach exploration.

In another post, she revealed that her childhood dream of meeting tortoises in their natural habitat had come true. Hanne proved it as she posed with an enormous tortoise and squatted down to feed it a leaf.

Her trip to Seychelles has been seemingly magical, and she may have more updates to share.

Hanne is a Tommy Hilfiger partner

Hanne has an impeccable sense of fashion, making her very desirable to brands for partnerships. One prominent brand she has fostered a long-term collaboration with is Tommy Hilfiger.

As a Tommy Hilfiger partner, Hanne often promotes the brand’s styles by sharing them on social media. In the Spring of 2022, she shared a TikTok demonstrating Tommy Hilfiger’s “preppy” looks.

She showed off a solely preppy look in a beige blazer, beige vest, and white pants. However, she also transitioned to a “modern preppy” look in a bra, unbuttoned beige sweater, pants, and a purse.

She also showed her support for the brand as a partner by attending its fashion shows while repping its looks. In 2019, she visited New York for the Tommy Now fashion show while stunning in a white blazer and brown dress pants.

Hanne also supported Tommy Hilfiger’s various campaigns throughout the years, including when the brand dropped a virtual collection for Animal Crossing.

Hanne has been a devoted partner of Tommy Hilfiger for years and has supported the brand through social media, travel, and modeling.