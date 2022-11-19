Leonie Hanne dazzles in her catsuit. Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

All eyes were on Leonie Hanne as she looked absolutely flawless in her sheer black ensemble.

The German entrepreneur showcased her many fine skills and talents as she posed for the camera in a recent share.

The blonde beauty recently landed in Stockholm, Sweden, and she let all her fans know her whereabouts through a collection of mesmerizing pictures and videos.

Leonie was kind enough to gift her 4.5 million Instagram followers with the content as she uploaded the shots to her Story.

The model was more than happy to showcase a little skin as she smiled while she wore a completely sheer catsuit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It goes without saying that Leonie surely lured in all wandering eyes with this dazzling fit.

Leonie Hanne stuns in all-black attire

The German model geared up in her finest attire as she enjoyed a night out in Stockholm, Sweden.

Leonie further styled in a gem-embellished tulle catsuit. The black, glitzy catsuit was made by designer Oseree, whom she linked in one of the Stories.

She then coordinated the luxurious, form-fitting suit with a black Balenciaga satin blazer. The blazer appeared to be a baggy fit on the model, giving it that comfy, oversized look.

To keep going with the black aesthetic, Leonie wore a pair of black patent leather platform sandals designed by Saint Laurent.

To accessorize, the model tightly held onto her beautiful L’alingi feathered clutch bag embellished with crystals on the handle. She also sported a pair of Saint Laurent’s YSL heart-embellished earrings, also shared in Leonie’s post (below).

Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

The blonde beauty parted her hair down the middle while her long locks were straightened and left tucked behind her ears.

To finalize the dark look, Leonie paired her all-black ensemble with a full face of makeup.

She layered her lashes in black mascara and incorporated a thick line of eyeliner around her eyes, giving her that bold, edgy look. She then added some blush and bronzer across her cheeks and completed her stellar look with a pinkish-nude glossy lip.

At the bottom of her Story, she wrote, “glamazone in Stockholm.”

Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

Leonie Hanne partners with Essie

In another recent post, the model teamed up with the famous nail polish brand Essie as she sported their pretty bright pink nail polish.

In the electrifying photo, Leonie coordinated the Essie nail polish with a matching bright pink minidress and some gorgeous over-the-knee boots. The boots were made of a suede material that perfectly matched the pink aesthetics.

She then finalized her fit with an oversized black blazer and a gem-embellished handbag.

She captioned the post, “Living in Color – with the perfect autumn pink by @essie 💕 Anzeige/Ad Shade: Swoon in the lagoon 🍇🎀💓 #essiepartner #swooninthelagoon.”

Overall, Leonie executed the pretty pink fit with absolute ease.

Her fans arrived to support the model as the promotional post secured over 30k likes.