Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid still ‘seeing each other’ amid Victoria Lamas sighting

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly casually seeing each other after DiCaprio was spotted with Victoria Lamas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Insiders have attempted to shed light on the status of Leonardo DiCaprio’s current romantic situation after he was linked to Gigi Hadid but later spotted out with Victoria Lamas. An alleged insider close to DiCaprio cleared up the confusion by claiming he is still casually seeing Hadid.

After being spotted with Hadid several times, rumors arose last month that the two were officially dating. However, on Tuesday, DiCaprio was seen out with model Lamas as the two got into a car together.

As a result, fans have been questioning if DiCaprio and Hadid broke up or had a falling out. An insider alleged, though, that nothing has changed between Hadid and DiCaprio.

The insider claimed that DiCaprio and Hadid were never dating but were just casually seeing each other. According to the insider, DiCaprio is still actually single and isn’t officially dating anyone.

The pair casually saw each other, but there was never anything serious between them. Another source also stated that Hadid was completely unbothered by DiCaprio’s outing with Lamas.

It wasn’t a romantic outing, but Hadid wouldn’t have cared if it was. The two reportedly made no commitments to each other, and Hadid allegedly doesn’t mind if DiCaprio sees someone else.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid rumors explained

Romance rumors between DiCaprio and Hadid began shortly after DiCaprio broke up with Camila Morrone. The pair had been dating for four years before splitting up in August.

By September, he was rumored to be seeing Hadid after they were spotted together at a New York Fashion Week afterparty. The pair reportedly seemed close as they chatted and had a fun night together.

Since then, DiCaprio and Hadid have been spotted attending a Halloween party together and having dinner together at the restaurant Cipriani. Insiders also began making claims about the pair’s relationship.

One insider claimed that the two had been making an effort to see each other in New York City. Despite their busy schedules, they were reported to be having “fun” dating.

Other insiders claimed that Hadid was “smitten” with DiCaprio and that their friends and family were both supportive of the relationship.

The pair never officially confirmed or commented on the romance rumors between them.

Is DiCaprio dating Victoria Lamas?

DiCaprio and Lamas sparked dating rumors after the pair were spotted spending time together. Photos surfaced of them enjoying a night out in Hollywood as they exited a club and got into a car together.

It has since been revealed that they were with a larger group of friends, and it was not a date. Insiders have shot down rumors that the pair are dating, as well.

It seemed to be a casual outing with little indication that there were any romantic interactions between DiCaprio and Lamas. Hence, it is unlikely that the pair is dating based on just that single outing.

There has been no official confirmation that DiCaprio is dating anyone since his break-up with Morrone.