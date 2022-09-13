Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, 27, spotted again fueling dating rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were seen in New York during fashion week and have fueled dating rumors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/Admedia/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Could Gigi Hadid be the woman to break Leonardo DiCaprio’s “under 25” rule?

Gigi and Leo were spotted together again this weekend after sources whispered about the potential couple earlier this summer.

The new couple reportedly attended an exclusive party thrown by Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol in SoHo over the weekend. Gigi was in town for New York Fashion Week, and Leo is Richie’s old friend.

Leo and Gigi allegedly had a group hangout with their respective friends.

A source told Page Six, “Leo was with his guy friends and Gigi was with her model friends and they were all hanging out at a table.”

This weekend wasn’t the first time that Leo and Gigi faced couple rumors.

The two were reportedly at another Richie Akiva event for a swanky club opening in July.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are getting to know each other

According to PEOPLE, separate sources have suggested the Don’t Look Up actor is dating the Versace model. One source suggested, “They are getting to know each other,” but are not yet dating.

Another well-placed source said that Leonardo had his eyes set on the eldest Hadid sister.

The source revealed, “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi.”

While Leo is fresh from a breakup, Gigi split with former One Direction star and baby daddy Zayn Malik nearly one year ago. The split came following an altercation with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, and near the first birthday of Zayn and Gigi’s daughter, Khai.

Both parties are single, but there is another barrier that could be an issue.

Gigi Hadid is ‘too old’ for Leonardo DiCaprio

Although Leonardo typically dates tall models, at 27 years old, Gigi appears on paper as too old for the actor. That’s because a long-running joke is that Leonardo only dates models under the age of 25.

Fans have compiled lists of Leo’s girlfriends, all of whom ended things at or before age 25. The list includes Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Nina Agdal, Erin Heatherton, and now Camila Morrone.

When Leo’s latest love, Camila, turned 25 in June, fans joked that Leonardo would dump her because of her age. Camila and Leonardo were spotted in Malibu on the Fourth of July, and they seemed to prove haters wrong. However, less than two months after Camila’s 25th birthday, and four years into their relationship, the two called it quits, and Leo’s “rule” continued.

Mere weeks after the breakup, well-placed sources connected Leo and Gigi. The relationship seemed statistically unlikely, based on Leonardo’s past flings.