Leona Lewis shows off her growing baby bump after announcing first pregnancy with husband Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis has officially announced her first pregnancy and approximate due date with her most recent glamour shot.

The Bleeding Love singer, 36, shared a photo showing off her baby bump on Wednesday with the caption, “Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer.”

Leona’s first pregnancy is with husband Dennis Jauch

Lewis and her husband, Dennis Jauch, first met back in 2010 while he performed as a backup dancer on her tour. Jauch asked Leona to marry her in 2018, and one year later, the two were married in Italy.

To show off their baby-to-be, the couple both posted a maternity shot of Lewis to their Instagram feeds.

The photo showed the former X Factor winner in a tight, off-the-shoulder dress with ruching on the side that perfectly showed off her baby bump. The hand-on-the-hip pose, smile directly at the camera, and form-fitting dress all tied together to create the endearing pregnancy announcement photo that Lewis and Jauch shared with the world.

Jauch posted the same photo with the caption, “Biggest gift I could’ve asked for coming this Summer ❤️ You’re one hot a** Mama @leonalewis.”

The former So You Think You Can Dance winner also took to his wife’s post to reiterate his thoughts in the comment section one more time. “Hot Mama,” he commented on her photo.

Stars jump in to congratulate Leona on her pregnancy

The announcement post, which has over 3k comments in less than one day, has been flooded with congratulations from friends and fans of the couple.

Popular celebrity blogger Perez Hilton chimed in with excitement – “THE BEST NEWS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Fellow singer Jordin Sparks also took to the comments to share her shock at the announcement. “OMG CONGRATULATIONS,” she wrote.

Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo shared her congratulations with Lewis as well.

Fans react to Lewis’ announcement on Twitter

Along with posting the maternity shoot photo to her Instagram, Lewis has also shared the news via Twitter. Fans of the British singer have replied to her with similar words of excitement and well wishes.

“You look so beautiful. It’s been a big journey following you and I’m so happy for you! Next months will be very special. Congrats,” user @TiagoRC replied.

“So happy for you. My most sincere congratulations. This is wonderful and beautiful news Love You ma Leona,” another user wrote.

As of now, Lewis has her “Christmas, with Love” tour scheduled for later this year. The first date is at the end of November and currently stretches until December 17.

Although fans are excited about the pregnancy announcement, some have taken to the platform to ask Lewis if the tour will still happen. “What about the Xmas with Love Tour, 2022? Will be postponed? Please let us know!”

As of now, the link to buy tickets for her tour still remains in Lewis’ Instagram bio and the tour will still be happening this year. Until then, Lewis is set to have quite an unforgettable year ahead as she and Jauch gear up for their summer baby.