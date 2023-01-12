Lenny Kravitz showed off his fit figure in the ocean. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

While there’s no denying Lenny Kravitz is best known for his outstanding musical talents, his fit physique has also been a topic of conversation for decades.

Never one to disappoint, the 58-year-old singer-songwriter gave followers something to talk about while visiting the ocean.

Lenny was captured wading into the clear blue ocean, wearing nothing but the nine tattoos covering his bronze complexion.

His long, dark dreadlocks cascaded off his shoulders as the sun cast shadows over his entire chiseled figure.

Oh, and despite only half of him being in the frame, it’s safe to say the stunning scenery had nothing on the four-time Grammy Award Winner.

“New birth,” he captioned the intimate snap.

Naturally, Lenny’s fans went berserk over the jaw-dropping snap, but that’s not all! Several celebrities also sang his praises in the comment section (and cracked a few jokes).

Famous weather reporter Al Roker joked, “Sun’s out. Buns out,” and Danish supermodel Helena Christensen added, “Incoming tsunami.”

Pic credit: @lennykravitz/Instagram

Other notable comments came from Hollywood director Lee Daniels, Cocktail actress Gina Gershon, and fashion model Bethann Hardison.

Pic credit: @lennykravitz/Instagram

Lenny Kravitz rocked a leather jacket to introduce Nocheluna Sotol

While Lenny is no stranger to expanding beyond the realm of music, his past experiences have led him to enter the world of agave spirits with a recent partnership.

The handsome New York native recently signed on as an ambassador for Nocheluna Sotol, a traditional Mexican spirit reminiscent of tequila and mezcal.

The product was born and harvested in the Chihuahuan Desert in Mexico, resulting in a seriously drinkable liquid that marries herbal tones with notes of fruit and cacao.

In a recent post promoting Nocheluna Sotol, Lenny rocked a tight leather jacket while sitting at a bar with a bottle close by.

He eagerly introduced the spirit in the caption, describing it as “Wild. Natural. Resilient.”

Lenny Kravitz wore shiny thigh-high boots during the St. Barth concert

During a recent concert in St. Barth, Lenny stayed true to his extraordinary fashion sense.

The American Woman singer sported an all-black ensemble, including a long open coat, skintight pants, and shiny thigh-high-heeled boots.

He embellished the look with an array of metallic accessories and gave fans a cheeky glimpse at his sculpted abs.

He looked like the absolute legend he is while performing on stage, his signature hair flying around his head as he strummed the guitar.

Looking at Lenny, it’s obvious he spends a decent amount of time catering to his physical well-being.

The iconic rocker has been training religiously since the 90s, using a combination of cardio and weightlifting to maintain his rock-hard body.

During quarantine, he switched things up a bit, doing what he called “a complete jungle workout” focused on basic movements at his home in the Bahamas.

Lenny also remarked on his age, saying, “My best shape is not behind me. It’s in front of me right now. We keep moving that bar as we get older.”