Leni Klum stuns in Christmas lingerie to reveal her nighttime routine in a stunning photoshoot.

Heidi Klum’s daughter is following in her mother’s footsteps as she continues to develop her modeling career.

The pair recently starred in an ad campaign that stirred up some controversy to which the up-and-coming model issued a response.

The 18-year-old stunner posed in a matching semi-sheer red bra and underwear as she sat on a bathroom sink.

Leni let her shoulder-length hair down while brushing her teeth for the Intimissimi campaign ad. She quickly garnered over 230,000 likes on Instagram for the snap in which she gazed into the camera.

“night time routine in the new intimissimi christmas lingerie pieces available and OUT NOW online and in all intimissimi stores!”

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni team up for lingerie brand ad campaign

This isn’t the first time Leni starred in a campaign for Intimissimi, which is an Italian lingerie and sleepwear brand.

In October, she collaborated with her famous mother for a lingerie photoshoot in which the pair posed side-by-side.

The mother-daughter duo looked sensational as they both sizzled in the Italian lingerie ad.

Heidi shared a video of the pair having fun while posing for the photoshoot.

In the caption of the IG post, Klum explained, “Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel.”

According to Fox News, the pair were criticized for posing in the ad campaign which some observers described as “disturbing” and “weird.”

However, the outlet notes that many were impressed with the “very classy” ad campaign.

Leni began her modeling career at the age of 16. She has collaborated with her mother before with the pair appearing together on the cover of Vogue Germany for the January/February issue in 2021.

Leni also responded to the criticism during a red-carpet interview at Heidi’s annual Halloween party. The model said she didn’t look at the reactions and had an amazing time during the photoshoot with her mother, per Hollywood Life.

Leni Klum keeps it real on nepotism

Leni is not oblivious to the fact that having famous parents gave her a leg up in the fashion industry.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, she said, “It’s just a fact. My parents are famous,” in response to how she feels about the “nepo baby” stereotype, as she joins numerous children of celebrities who become models.

“I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom,” she said, continuing:

“But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I’m working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing.”