Leni Klum looked stunning as she attended an event for Valentino in West Hollywood this week.

The model and daughter of Heidi Klum looked chic wearing an Audrey Hepburn-esque off-the-shoulder fitted black dress which showed off her slim frame and tanned shoulders.

The 18-year-old wore nude heels by Christian Louboutin and carried a simple black clutch bag, choosing to keep her look very minimal.

Leni wore her light brown hair pulled back into a neat updo which added to her classy look.

She wore simple yet pretty makeup with glossy skin, subtle winged eyeliner, and lipstick that complimented her natural lip color.

Leni is beginning to carve a career out for herself in the fashion industry and is quickly following in the footsteps of her mom.

Leni Klum attends a Valentino event in West Hollywood wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress. Pic credit: affinitypicture/BACKGRID

Leni Klum responds to ‘nepo baby’ accusations

Growing up with Heidi Klum as your mother and Seal as your adopted father means that Leni had a better start in life than most. The conversation about ‘nepo babies’ being given a leg up in life due to having famous parents, has been prominent in recent months.

Back in October, Leni gave an interview to People and stated that she was grateful that her upbringing gave her a head start in modeling. She said, “I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I’m working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing.”

Leni launches clothing collection with About You

Leni already has some big contracts under her belt including Dior Beauty, Intimissimi lingerie, and GHD Hair. She also recently collaborated on her first clothing collection with the German fast fashion retailer, About You.

The Leni x About You collection has around 70 wearable pieces that are made for everyday wear. From loungewear and puffer jackets to slip dresses and leather pants, these pieces are made to be worn and not saved for the best.

Leni is set to work with the brand again for a Spring/Summer 23 range and told People in the interview that she wants the line to be size inclusive.

She said, “I’m actually designing my second clothing collection with the brand for spring/summer 2023. Everything’s very casual. Comfort is key. A lot of linen. I’m also doing bathing suits. I always have trouble finding bikini tops, because no bikini top brand really fits me perfectly. Which is why I definitely wanted to include a diverse size range in my About You collection.”