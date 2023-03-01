Leni mirrored her famous mother, Heidi Klum, in a sizzling photo for a magazine spread.

Heidi and Leni posed for Intimissimi in lingerie in a much-talked-about photoshoot last year.

Recently the 18-year-old channeled her famous mom for a new photoshoot with Flaunt magazine. Leni was styled by Savannah White and posed in a black top and matching tiny shorts.

She had her locks tucked behind her ear and gazed into the camera for a model pose.

Leni rested her head on a chair as she lay on the floor in the artistic snap that had a vintage aesthetic.

The beauty shared the photo with her 1.7 million Instagram followers and gave credit to her glam team.

The fast-rising model opened up about her career with Flaunt Magazine and how she was destined to follow in her mother’s footsteps.

Flaunt magazine shared a cover photo of the model in a dress on their Instagram page.

In the caption, the outlet wrote about Leni adding, “She’s known she wanted to model since before she was a teen, in part inspired by her supermodel mother Heidi Klum’s career—though she does think of it as more a coincidence that they love this same line of work.”

Heid’s daughter was also quoted on what it’s like working with her mother on modeling shoots. The young model said she has a fun time working with her mother, stating that they have the same energy and compared it to being with her best friend.

Leni Klum poses for Dior Beauty

Leni showed her gorgeous face in a close-up shot for Dior Beauty in a promo for their new fragrance.

She shared two photos on Instagram and wrote the following in the caption:

“I always wear fragrances that remind me of a precious memory – the flowery, fresh scent of Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet takes me back to the unique moments that I have shared with my loved ones during spring time. What does your favorite fragrance remind you of?”

In the first snap, she held a bottle of Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet next to her face while she gazed into the camera. She was wearing a flower-print headscarf from the fashion brand and a white top.

In the second photo, she shared a picture of the perfume bottle which lay on her Christian Dior headscarf.

Leni Klum shows her hair routine with ghd Hair

Leni showed how she transforms her wet hair with the ghd duet style hair straightener.

In the video clip, she uses the brand’s product to transform her wet hair to be styled and dry using the hot air styler.

Leni revealed that’s what makes the product different from other straighteners. It can be used to style hair wet.

She held the product to the camera in the Instagram video to show her followers how it worked as she styled her hair perfectly.