Lena Situations stuns in plunging pleather dress for Avellano

Lena Situations attended several shows during Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: @lenamahfouf/Instagram

Lean Situations, whose real name is Lena Mahfouf, attended several shows during Paris Fashion Week.

Lena attended one show and sat in the front row, wearing a strapless pink latex gown that showed off her curves and reached the floor.

She wore her signature curls scraped back from her face and wore no jewelry – the dress was a big enough statement!

Her glamorous Barbie look was completed with feline eyeliner flicks and glossy lips, and she posed for photos at the event like a pro, looking sexy and confident in her figure-hugging dress.

Avellano has focussed solely on latex creations for their last few shows, with celebrity fans including Willow Smith and Kim Kardashian – who is no stranger to a latex look!

We’re sure this was not an easy dress to get into or out of, but Lena pulled off the look without hesitation.

Pic credit: Best Image/BACKGRID

Lena Situations takes Paris Fashion Week

It’s been a busy week for Lena. The YouTuber uploaded 12 different grid posts to Instagram during her time at the shows. She looked stunning in several looks from the biggest designers, including Saint Laurent, Dior, and Louis Vuitton.

One particularly stunning look was her all-black gown for Vivienne Westwood. She showed off her incredible figure in the fitted dress, which plunged at the neck and sat off her shoulders.

She wore three braids on top of her head, which pulled her amazing locks back into a bouncy ponytail.

Lena completed the look with extra-large oversized Vivienne Westwood pearls that featured a sparkling orb to make a real statement!

She looked super chic and captioned her photo, “désolée mais ce look… 🖤” translating to, “excuse me, but the look.”

Lena Mahfouf meets Kate Moss

Lena posted a photo of herself with the legendary model Kate Moss to kick off Paris Fashion Week.

The snap showed the pair sitting on a plush velvet sofa at La Samarataine department store in Paris, Lena smiling in conversation with Kate.

Lena looked cute in white socks, loafers, and a studded Gucci bag slung over her shoulder. Ironically she sported a slogan tee that read, “Fashion stole my smile,” a statement that was clearly untrue at that moment!

She captioned the candid moment, “had breakfast with Kate Moss this morning, I guess we can officially say: HAPPY PARIS FASHION WEEK Y’ALL. 🥐”