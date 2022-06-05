Lena Dunham shows off tattoos poolside in brown bikini

Lena Dunham posted herself posing in a brown bikini to let followers know how important it is. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Lena Dunham shared a new photo of herself in a brown bikini to promote body positivity.

The Girls actress, 36, reminded her followers how important it is to “wear a bikini” in her latest poolside snapshot while at The Newt estate in Somerset.

Dunham showed off her tattoos in a knit brown bathing suit

The actress shared the photo on Friday that showed her posing against a brick column with her front foot pointed at the ground. She rocked a knitted chocolate brown two-piece that showed off many of her body tattoos.

Dunham also tagged the brand Hunza G, the sustainable beachwear brand with the slogan “one size fit, made for life,” in her photo.

“Sometimes I forget how important it is to wear a bikini | 📸 @emmachitty,” Dunham wrote.

When it comes to body positivity, Dunham has been open on social media about her past struggles and overcoming her outlook on life. She posted another photo last year wearing a green two-piece with a caption quoting Nora Ephron encouraging women to “wear the bikini.”

“‘Oh, how I regret not having worn a bikini for the entire year I was twenty-six. If anyone young is reading this, go, right this minute, put on a bikini, and don’t take it off until you’re thirty-four.’ – Nora Ephron (I’m 35, but hey, I’ve always a been a late bloomer),” Dunham wrote.

In another post in December of 2020, Dunham talked about how easy it was to feel guilty about not losing weight and how she instead found gratitude for the body she had.

“Growing up chubby, fat, thicc, whatever you wanna call it- I always felt my body was a sign that read ‘I’m lazy and I have done less,'” she wrote. “Like if I just found the will to invest 30% more I could be okay. Over the years, as my body guided me through my career and illness and disability, I started to appreciate what it was capable of.”

Fans commend Dunham for her inspiring bikini photo

When it came to Dunham’s post, followers quickly jumped to her comment section to let her know that she was an inspiration to them and others struggling with body confidence.

“Beautiful! You’re such an inspiration to me,” one user wrote.

“I admire you so much,” user @elisa_cartell replied on her post.

Some users even took the time to tell their own stories when it comes to showing off their bodies comfortably. “I would Love to be able to and embrace all my flaws. After four kids, I don’t recognise my body. I will be there one day and enjoy it!”

As summer approaches, it’s safe to say Lena Dunham will not be holding back when it comes to sharing her latest looks with followers on social media.