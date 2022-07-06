Lena Dunham in bikinis for summertime show-off

Lena Dunham joined the fray of other celebrities who took up the bikini-show-off challenge and posed in a variety of two-pieces. Pic credit: @lenadunham/Instagram

Lena Dunham took to her Instagram page yesterday to share her hot take on the trendy celebrity bikini show-off that has been happening since the holiday weekend began.

Wowing in a variety of brightly-colored two-pieces, along with a little black one-piece, the 36-year-old star of the hit show Girls, which introduced the world to Adam Driver, had fans rooting for her as she masterfully put on a swimwear display as she got ready for a long summer ahead.

Lena Dunham wowed in bright bikinis

Posting a series of four pics to her social media page for the internet share, which she captioned, “One piece two piece red piece blue piece,” Lena looked confident and happy as she put her curves on display in the fun attire.

Starting things off with a sexy little one-piece suit, Lena gave fans a good view of her multiple tattoos while playfully shielding her face with one open-palmed hand as she glanced off in the distance and grinned.

The second shot showed off Lena’s beach style as she proudly stood for a picture while rocking a neon-green two-piece suit with wide shoulder straps and thinner hip straps on the angled bottoms.

For her third ensemble, Lena went with a flirty, purple, bandeau-style bikini with a knotted middle-bust tie and high-waisted bottoms, giving fans some of her infamous spunk as she leaned forward to stare into the lens while seductively rubbing a towel over her body.

Lena’s last shot proved that the actress can truly slay in anything, putting her contours on view for a more close-up angle as she knelt poolside with her hands on her hips while wearing a waffle-patterned, orange-sherbet-hued bikini.

Lena started a plus-sized clothing line last year

Gaining tons of fame for creating, writing, and starring in the fan-favorite show Girls, Lena has since taken her fame and put it to good use.

Last spring, the actress announced that she would be starting her own line of plus-sized clothing, sharing the news during an interview with The New York Times.

“There’s so much judgment around bigger bodies and I think one of those judgments is that bigger women are stupider,” Lena told the publication about her endeavor.

“They eat too much and don’t know how to stop. Thin women must be discerning and able to use their willpower,” she quipped about the stereotypes that get placed on heavier women.

“Bigger women must be limited in their understanding of the world, and they keep doing things that are bad for them…If a thin girl wears sweatpants, it’s kind of cute — like, ‘I’m having a rough day!’ But for a chubby girl it’s, ‘You’ve made a lifestyle choice to give up,” she explained.

Expressing her disdain for negative comments regarding her weight, Lena said she decided to take charge of her body and help other women out by starting her own curvy-women-inspired attire line, which she joined forces with 11 Honore to provide to the public.

The actress can be seen doing more behind-the-camera work, having executive produced the television show Generation as well as the upcoming flick Catherine Called Birdy.