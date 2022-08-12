Lele Pons poses in a bikini with her mom to show off ‘glow up’ 

Lele Pons is posing in a bikini with her mom to show her improved looks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lele Pons is known for her quirky personality and infectious smile, but the YouTube star also wants to show how her looks have changed for the better throughout the years.

Lele showed that she could make fun of herself in the clip.

She began with false teeth as she stuck out her stomach and wore a bikini. Her bikini featured a paisley-patterned top and black bottoms. Behind Lele were a gorgeous clear pool, lush greenery, and two sunbathers in orange lounge chairs.

Lele motioned off camera, inviting someone to join the frame, and that someone was her mom. Lele hugged her mom and continued to stick out her belly.

It may have confused viewers why she poked her stomach out and wore false teeth, but the reason quickly became evident.

Lele next showed a still that featured an old photo of her and her mother.

Lele Pons shows her glowup with a hilarious before-and-after post

The picture featured a young Lele as she hugged her mom in a bikini, with her natural teeth and healthy tummy. Making fun of her old figure and imperfect natural teeth, Lele claimed she glowed up.

She wrote in the caption, “THE GLOWUP 😂😂 te amo mami.” “Te amo mami” means “I love you mom” in Spanish.

She shared the video with her 49.1 million Instagram followers, many of whom seemed to appreciate the humorous post. The post received nearly 7 million views and more than 1 million likes.

Lele Pons gets engaged to boyfriend Guaynaa

In other Lele Pons news, the content creator happily got engaged on July 31.

The Venezuelan influencer and singer collaborated with Guaynaa in 2020 for the song Se Te Nota, and the two quickly became inseparable.

Lele got engaged in a romantic way, as her boyfriend of two years, Guaynaa, popped the question at the Tomorrowland Music Festival.

Billboard reported that Guaynaa made the announcement to an audience of thousands during Steve Aoki’s set.

Guaynaa said to the crowd, “Guys, this is my beautiful girlfriend Lele Pons and I want to ask her a quick question. I know what this means to you and how much you love Tomorrowland — Lele, will you marry me?”

Lele said yes and posted about the proposal on Instagram. The photo featured Lele with her head in her hands in disbelief with Guaynaa on his knee.

She wrote in the caption, “We’re getting married!!!❤️💍 I love you with all my heart @guaynaa !! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you! 100x YESS!!!”

Backstage, the newly-engaged couple received congrats from Paris Hilton, Like Mike, Dmitri Vegas, and Steve Aoki.

Congratulations to the happy couple.