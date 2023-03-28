Lele Pons is on top of the world, and she’s spreading her joy and positivity with a powerful message.

The Venezuelan-American YouTube star got married earlier this month, living out a real-life fairytale for cameras.

Now, Lele is back to doing what she does best — spreading joy with novel content.

Although Lele’s YouTube videos made her famous, posts like her most recent helped her win hearts.

For Lele’s latest share, she enlisted the help of two friends to show a powerful message with an unfiltered picture.

The influencer took to Instagram with a four-part post highlighting her natural cellulite.

Lele Pons promotes body positivity with unfiltered post

Lele, Eliane Gallero, and Daryy rocked their shortest shorts and turned off the filter, smiling while showing their imperfections.

The trio smiled under blue skies while celebrating their natural state.

In her caption, Lele made the purpose of her post crystal clear.

She wrote, “BODY POSITIVITY 🙏🏼👏🏼 love you girls.”

The powerful post received a lot of love, with 2 million likes and countless comments.

Lele Pons marries rapper Guaynaa in a star-studded event

Earlier this month, Lele married longtime love Guaynaa with a star-studded wedding ceremony and a very special bridesmaid.

As reported by PEOPLE magazine, Lele and Guaynaa chose Miami as the destination for the celebration of love, selecting the picturesque Fairchild Botanical Gardens as the venue.

The young couple said their vows on Saturday, March 4, with Camila Cabello, James Charles, and Winnie Harlow in attendance.

Lele’s bridesmaids included childhood friends and Paris Hilton, who was on hand for Guaynaa’s epic proposal last summer.

Paris posted on Instagram, commemorating the day and sharing sweet words for her friend.

A caption by Paris read, in part, “Beautiful wedding for such a perfect couple.✨👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻✨ It was an honor to be your bridesmaid on your special day.”

Before getting married, Lele began taking her health seriously as part of her body positivity journey.

Lele Pons’ health and fitness secrets

With the help of trainer Diana Maux, Lele underwent a dramatic yet beautiful transformation, highlighting the changes on Instagram.

Hola reported that Lele used Maux-glute bands and body-weight exercises to get her body in shape.

Before the health makeover, Lele admitted to drinking Coca-Cola every day and chocolate milk every night.

But after changing her health habits, Lele cut out sweet drinks, switching to oat and cashew milk.

Lele also ditched the cheese and meat, swapping for celery and almonds.

Lele’s caption read, in part, “Before vs. Now 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼… wanted to make this video to show that with exercising everyday, a proper nutrition , and discipline you can achieve your goal.”

No matter what size she is, Lele continues to inspire her fans.