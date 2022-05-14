LeAnn Rimes ‘walks this way’ in braless sundress

LeAnn Rimes smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

LeAnn Rimes is proving just why fans can’t wait for her giant comeback. The Can’t Fight the Moonlight hitmaker is releasing a new album this September, and her latest Instagram video reminded fans of the killer voice.

Rimes, 39, went for a figure-flaunting and cleavage-baring sundress as she belted out of the most iconic tunes of all time – fans now know to “walk” her way.

LeAnn Rimes gets fans going in braless dress

The video showed the blonde all smiles and singing Aerosmith’s Walk This Way.

Thrilling her 770,000 followers, the Grammy winner was seen near makeup-free, indoors, and seated on a blue couch during a low-key warm-up as she was accompanied by a guitarist.

Fans likely recognized the hit track she was delivering from the get-go, and the vocals were flawless.

LeAnn opted for a boho-style and block-colored sundress in multicolor prints, going braless and plunging as she highlighted her figure, clapped her hands, and boogied around while singing.

“Get it greg!! This is our new pre show warm up challenge…how fast can we play #walkthisway,” a caption read. LeAnn even added a cry-face emoji as she tagged Aerosmith and Steven Tyler.

LeAnn’s next album, God’s Work, will be released September 16. The Masked Singer alum has also been opening up on career. In 2021, she told Country Living:

“Ever since I was a little child, I’ve been able to express everything through music and it’s such a gift to be able to do that. With these last three records, including the newest record, I grow and grow with each record and I’m not afraid of the truth. That’s what makes me tick. The more I allow myself to get into that true freedom of expression through that format, the more it excites me.”

LeAnn Rimes put ‘life’ first amid COVID

Mentioning the pandemic as she spoke of her upcoming EP, the star continued: “COVID happened and that’s when I realized that life needed to happen before I could finish this record.”

Fans missing Rimes’ music haven’t been missing her killer body of late, though, with 2022 bringing a small slew of bikini snaps on her Instagram. The singer delighted fans back in April as she posed in a tiny bikini and straw hat from a sandy beach, writing: “Sunny disposition” as she gained over 18,000 likes. LeAnn’s Instagram is followed by fellow country singer Jessie James Decker.