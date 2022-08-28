LeAnn Rimes turns 40 in sheer swimsuit on the beach

LeAnn Rimes smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

LeAnn Rimes is 40 and fabulous.

The singer today made sure her Instagram followers knew it was her birthday, taking to social media with a series of photos and videos and including well wishes from her nearest and dearest.

Posting on Sunday and via her Instagram stories, she shared a video from a bestie, one celebrating good times and coming as a throwback.

The Can’t Fight the Moonlight hitmaker, and a female pal appeared in boomerang mode – seemingly, also in party mode.

Footage showed LeAnn shaking her stuff while in a sheer white swimsuit on powder-fine sands, also backed by distant greenery – the Grammy winner was bopping around with her gal pal, who wore a white bikini.

With her hair down and blowing in the wind, LeAnn showed off her sensational figure in her partially-embellished one-piece, wearing shades and going barefoot.

“Happy birthday @leannrimes,” text read.

“Let the good times begin! Welcome to the 40s club! Love you BIG XOXO,” it added.

Shortly before her birthday, LeAnn was chased around by the paparazzi while in sunny Malibu, CA. She enjoyed an outing with her husband, Eddie Cibrian, plus her two stepsons.

LeAnn Rimes is rock-solid with the love of her life

LeAnn and Eddie go back to 2009 as a couple and celebrated 11 years of marriage this year. Sharing romantic snaps to Instagram in April and including a wedding photo, LeAnn gushed over the milestone, writing:

“It’s a year to the day since i first shared a snippet of “how much a heart can hold” with you, as eddie and i celebrated our 10th anniversary. i never expected the reaction we received to the song, or for it to be included on my new record “god’s work,” but it just fits so perfectly. it was time to share it with the world so that you could also have the opportunity to make it a part of some of your most memorable, tender moments too.”

Mentions of god’s work have since sky-rocketed as the singer gears up for the release date of her album amid her comeback, due September 16.

LeAnn Rimes preps for new album release next month

Fans have been getting plenty of promo for god’s work, a record LeAnn recently told fans “is beyond special to me, and we have carefully curated every step of this process, like never before.”

LeAnn remains best known for the 2000-released track Can’t Fight the Moonlight, used in the iconic movie Coyote Ugly.