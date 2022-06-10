LeAnn Rimes stuns running braless on the beach

Leann Rimes smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

LeAnn Rimes is celebrating summer nights with a big beach run as she stuns in a floaty braless dress. The Can’t Fight the Moonlight singer was all smiles in her pre-weekend Instagram share, one seeing her enjoying an abandoned shorefront and definitely going free-spirited.

LeAnn, 39, updated her 700,000+ followers from Rhode Island.

LeAnn Rimes stuns braless with big beach run

The blonde was filmed at sunset, barefoot, and full of energy as she ran towards the camera amid lapping waves and pink-blue skies.

Blowing fans a kiss as she headed towards the lens, Rimes modeled a boho-style and frilly maxi dress in white, also opting for specks of blue for a summery finish. The dress came low-cut and with floaty sleeves, affording an ethereal feel.

Wearing her long hair down, LeAnn ran past the camera after the kiss, then twirling around with her arms in the air.

“Summer nights,” she wrote, adding: rhodeisland #alltoowell #taylorswift #summernights #beachlife #lifesabeach. The Taylor Swift hashtag referred to the Grammy winner’s All Too Well track accompanying the video.

LeAnn, herself a Grammy winner, is currently enjoying her The Story…So Far Tour, one seeing her perform tracks from her upcoming album, god’s work – the EP is due for release September 16. Rimes has been around the block with a career spanning 25+ years, and she’s been opening up on lessons she’s learned from touring.

LeAnn Rimes reveals life lessons from touring

“I take such good care of myself and I’ve learned what works and what doesn’t work for me after all these years of doing it,” she said. “I’ve learned that I have to fill myself back up because I give out so much energy. There’s always a massage or a sauna or something that’s waiting for me to just refill my body,” she told E! News.

Recalling a teen start, the much-loved singer added: “When I was out on the road at 13, I was drinking like four cokes a day not even thinking about it,” continuing: “Now, it’s a completely different world and I have to have my rest. It has to be a balance and I’ve really learned how to enjoy as much as I can. Back in the day, I didn’t see anywhere we went. I was constantly working so I try to schedule in some play time and some self-care time while I’m out here.”

LeAnn’s Instagram is followed by fellow singer Jessie James Decker.