LeAnn Rimes rocks a sheer dress for a selfie with fellow celebs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

LeAnn Rimes looked sensational as she posed up a storm alongside some very familiar faces.

The 40-year-old exuded glamour and style in a gorgeous sheer dress for a star-studded snap.

With over 25 years in the industry, it’s safe to say LeeAnn has brushed shoulders with some of the hottest celebrities around.

On Thursday (December 22), the music superstar uploaded a sizzling snap of her looking sensational, as per usual.

For the selfie, LeAnn was joined by an array of fellow celebs, including Nicole Scherzinger, Luke Evans, Olly Murs, and Beverly Knight.

The glamorous stars were dressed up to the nines in their fancy attire as they posed for the snap.

LeAnn Rimes poses up a storm in star-studded selfie

LeAnn rocked a gorgeous semi-sheer navy gown that hugged every inch of her fabulous figure.

The dress also had cutouts around her stomach area which tastefully showcased her sun-kissed skin.

The Can’t Fight This Feeling hitmaker styled her mousy brown locks into waves that cascaded down her chest.

For makeup, LeAnn kept things simple by letting her natural beauty shine thanks to a gorgeous blush, sky-high lashes, and dark pink lipstick.

LeAnn was not the only star serving a look in the snap.

Pussycat Doll Nicole simply dazzled in a sparkling silver gown that highlighted her killer figure.

Meanwhile, Beverly radiated style in a gorgeous bright right number, and Luke and Olly looked as handsome as ever in a pair of dapper suits.

The snap was taken backstage while the famous faces filmed a special one-off Christmas show hosted by Luke.

In the caption, LeAnn revealed to her 811k fans how Luke had personally asked her over to the UK to perform with him at the show.

“The only answer is YES!!” LeAnn wrote before adding, “plus I got to perform #spaceship live for the very first time & share the stage (and an elevator… or lift as you call it over there) with these talented souls.”

LeAnn Rimes works ‘pretty hard’ at the gym

LeAnn has been wowing fans for nearly three decades thanks to her incredible vocals, sensational music, and killer figure.

Speaking to Into The Gloss, the star opened up about her workout routine, revealing she likes to “switch it up between circuit training.”

LeAnn then listed boxing, Pilates, and yoga “every once in a while” as her go-to exercises. “I also jump rope a lot when I’m on the road,” she added.

She has also previously revealed to Us Weekly that she works “pretty hard” on her butt and exercises about four days a week.