LeAnn Rimes stuns in sheer with massive news

LeAnn Rimes is stunning as she goes both sheer and braless while staying classy.

Delivering big news today, the 39-year-old singer stunned fans as she updated her Instagram, posting with more updates centering around her new album and delivering the news in a snazzy look.

LeAnn’s album, set for release on September 16, was the focal point of her share that showed her all smiles in a studio setting.

Showing off her trim figure and curves in a skintight tank top worn braless, the blonde posed open-mouthed and with her locks down as she added in a sheer and mesh outer layer.

Together, the two tops flattered LeAnn’s frame as she showed that she’s keeping in shape ahead of turning 40.

In a caption, the Can’t Fight the Moonlight hitmaker opened, “Tfw your new album is out in ONE MONTH today.”