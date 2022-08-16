LeAnn Rimes stuns in sheer with massive news

Continuing with a retail giant mention, LeAnn added, “‘god’s work‘ is available to pre-order/ pre-save in all the places you can find music. or by tapping the link in my bio. there you’ll find everything from signed albums, to exclusive gold vinyls at @walmart.”
LeAnn Rimes’ signed copies are all sold out
Anyone bopping along to LeAnn’s beats in the 2000 hit movie Coyote Ugly can get their hands on more from the star.
Clearly, her loyal fanbase hasn’t abandoned her.
On July 1, LeAnn made a “back in stock” announcement, telling her Instagram followers, “I can’t believe how quickly the signed copies of “god’s work” sold out. i’ve seen your comments and messages and we’ve managed to add some additional signed cd’s to my official store for those of you that missed out. tap the post to pre-order yours while you still can.”
LeAnn Rimes still proves her popularity decades on
LeAnn’s new EP has been three years in the making. It’s also proven as a form of self-care for the singer who has publicly battled her mental health.
“I was in a very, very dark place. I had never been alone,” she told Insider of needing professional help at the age of 30. “There was always someone around, whether it be a parent or a manager, an agent or a publicist, or a husband, or whatever it was.”
“It was just time,” she added. “It was time for me to break away from my deep codependency and to figure out what was chemically going on to be able to take care of myself.”
In 2012, LeAnn checked herself into rehab in an attempt to get back on her feet.