LeAnn Rimes stuns in plunging sundress with pockets for New Jersey show

Singer LeAnn Rimes stunned in a plunging sundress with pockets for her New Jersey show over the weekend.

The rust-colored maxi dress was flirty, fun, and flowy.

LeAnn looked gorgeous, her long blond locks parted in the middle and cascading down her back to finish off her look.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, LeAnn gave her followers an up-close look at what she really enjoyed about her dress.

LeAnn was happy as can be, showing off the pockets in her outfit.

She even informed one of the band members about her pockets in a hilarious backstage moment.

In her IG share, LeAnn has her hands in her dress with a smile on her face as she twirls around, repeating, “I have pockets” over and over. Seriously LeAnn’s smile really says it all.

Her tour manager, Shamus Bacon, walked in only to have LeAnn inform him that she has pockets while giggling. The guy compares it to her angel wings, clearly getting a kick out of LeAnn and her dress.

There was a second slide that joked about girls being like vultures when it comes to dress pockets.

“i have pockets, i have pockets….” small wins on the road. yes, i am the vulture in this picture,” she wrote in the caption.

LeAnn also took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a picture taken by photographer Jeffrey Auger while wearing the dress on stage at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

The Can’t Fight the Moonlight hitmaker was a vision in the black and white photo, where Jefferey commented on the concert and teasing more pics to come.

LeAnn Rimes was a vision in her sundress with a plunging neckline at her concert. Pic credit: @leannrimes/@jeffaugerphotog/Instagram

It’s not easy keeping her fit physique in tour-ready shape, but LeAnn always finds new ways to enjoy getting her sweat on.

LeAnn Rimes shares favorite new workout

A few weeks ago, LeAnn revealed her favorite new workout that keeps her looking fit and fabulous, DRUMBOXING. According to the website, DRUMBOXING is “A combination of afro-cuban rhythms and fundamental boxing techniques is applied to patterns, tempo changes, and commands to create a brain stimulating exercise.”

LeAnn was joined by her husband, Eddie Cibrian, for the class, and they killed it. In the video, LeAnn and Eddie followed along, beating on drums with her hands while also doing squats and other exercises. They also spent time hitting the heavy bag.

Although she made it look easy and effortless, DRUMBOXING gave LeAnn quite the workout as she was exhausted at one point. There’s no question it’s different, and LeAnn made it look like a lot of fun too.

LeAnn Rimes is giving fans what they want at her concerts as she continues on with her the story so far tour with her amazing musical talent and fashionista style.