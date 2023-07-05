LeAnn Rimes stuns in braless dress as she celebrates ‘sweaty’ 4th of July with concert in Texas

LeAnn Rimes sizzled as she celebrated July 4th yesterday — performing a concert in 95°F heat.

The country music sensation filmed herself flicking back her hair as she tried to cool down in front of a fan before taking to the stage at the iconic Bicentennial Park in Baytown, Texas, joking with fans on Instagram about the temperature.

Dressed to impress, Rimes donned a breathtaking white crochet dress with plunging neckline and strategically placed cutouts on the sides, which showcased her enviable figure.

With an air of effortless elegance, she confidently flaunted her fashion-forward, figure-hugging choice, sans bra.

The video clip, interspersed with moments of slow motion and a final burst of speed, perfectly encapsulated the anticipation — and heat — building up to the moment Rimes hit the stage.

As her hair followed the motion of her flick, she exuberantly exclaimed as the camera sped up, “let’s go!” — signifying that she was ready to give her fans an unforgettable performance.

Her choice of dress showcased her daring fashion sense while highlighting her confidence in front of the crowds, while Bicentennial Park provided the perfect backdrop for her Independence Day celebration.

‘Texas… you sweaty but I love y’all!’

In her Instagram caption, Rimes expressed her love and gratitude for her Texas fans, playfully acknowledging the sweat-inducing climate. She wrote, “texas… you sweaty but I love y’all! thanks for celebrating with me 🎆.”

The crowd, braving the Texas heat, eagerly awaited her arrival, and she did not disappoint.

Fans shared photos of the lead-up on social media, and praised LeAnn for her performance.

Concert in the park. LeAnn Rimes is playing tonight. Then fireworks show for the kiddos. Everyone have a safe and happy Independence Day! #4thofJuly #FreedomDay gotta share my @BullsApesProj 4Th July Ape haha. pic.twitter.com/kgUOjJAVpv — mlogs (@mlogs007) July 5, 2023

LeAnn also posted her hair-flicking clip to her Instagram Stories, where she wished all her fans a “Happy 4th of July!”.

LeAnn is currently part way through her “the story… so far” tour, with her next concert in Park City, UT, on July 22.

It comes on the back of her album God’s Work, which was released in September last year.