LeAnn Rimes stuns in braless cut-out minidress

Leann Rimes smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

LeAnn Rimes is braving a very cut-out dress and pulling it off braless and with impeccable class. The Grammy winner was all smiles in a group photo shared to her Instagram this week, one also including some pretty major faces.

The Can’t Fight the Moonlight hitmaker looked phenomenal as she inches her way towards 40.

LeAnn Rimes kills it in tight ribbed dress

The indoor snap showed LeAnn all dressed up in a medium-blue, ribbed, and long-sleeved bodycon dress. Going unusual via bold cut-out panels at the chest and stomach, the blonde flaunted her trim frame while rocking the no-bra trend, also drawing attention to her slim waist via a knotted belt detail.

LeAnn flashed her pearly whites as she showed off her signature blonde locks, with the photo seeing her sandwiching Grammy-nominated artist Mickey Guyton, plus country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

A swipe right showed LeAnn posing solo with Mickey as she wrote:

“Old friends! so fun catching up with @faithhill and @thetimmcgraw with my sweet love @mickeyguyton.”

The popular singer had graced the Paramount Upfronts in New York City held at Carnegie Hall. Photos from the event were quickly circulated by The Daily Mail, with photos here confirming Rimes to have gone with a thigh-skimming length. She also performed live with Mickey.

Buzz around LeAnn is rising amid her new god’s work album. In 2021, she opened up to Fox News about the new EP, even revealing some new body ink to honor the record.

LeAnn Rimes talks new tattoo

“I actually have ‘God’s Work’ tattooed on my arm because I do believe that we are all a part of that and here to put down the doctrine and our own beliefs of duality and our differences and actually love one another and create a new world. And that really is what the record is about – music speaking to the times and the importance of each and every one of our places in creating a better world for one another. So yeah, it’s a deep record and it was really fun to create,” she stated.

Noting her fame, but keeping it real, Rimes added: “I get to use my voice in different ways to connect with people. I feel like what I’m here to do, you know, like the celebrity and the music and all of that is an added bonus to what we’re really here to do with each other, right? [We’re here] to connect and for that vulnerability to be what connects us.”