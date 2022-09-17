LeAnn Rimes wore quite a revealing outfit while promoting her new album. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

LeAnn Rimes has been busy promoting her new album, god’s work, which is stylized in all lowercase and was spotted out and about earlier this week in New York City.

The longtime country star released the new album on September 16, marking her seventeenth studio album since she dropped Everybody’s Sweetheart at the tender age of 9 in 1991.

While LeAnn’s new album came out on Friday, she was making the rounds on Wednesday to hype it up, visiting Fox for a chat about the new music, which was three years in the making.

The Blue singer made sure to catch everyone’s attention while she was out and about too, showing off her incredibly thin figure in a beige dress that featured big swatches of cutout material across the front.

Due to the cut of the dress, LeAnn had no choice but to wear it sans bra, with only three strings holding the top half together and keeping her chest covered.

She kept the rest of her look simple, wearing her hair pin-straight and accessorized with a gold purse, a pair of sunglasses that she carried in one hand, drop earrings, and at least one large ring. For comfort, she wore sneakers as she made her way through the Big Apple.

LeAnn smiled as she waved to her fans while walking past a crowd.

LeAnn Rimes waves in a midriff-baring outfit while out promoting her new album in New York City. Pic credit: Backgrid

LeAnn Rimes stays in shape by working out with her husband

One of the ways that LeAnn Rimes keeps her svelte figure is to make working out fun.

Earlier this week, she did just that during a joint workout with her husband, Eddie Cibrian. Wearing a revealing crop top and tight leggings, LeAnn showed off her perfect abs.

But the star of the show was Eddie, who used LeAnn as a weight, literally. In the couples’ workout video, Eddie lifted LeAnn for some bench presses and deadlifts as the pair smiled and giggled their way through the routine.

LeAnn Rimes just turned 40

She certainly brings new meaning to the term “age-defying” so it may surprise LeAnn Rimes’ fans to learn that the prolific singer just turned 40 years old.

To celebrate the milestone birthday, LeAnn headed to the lake, where she showed off her impeccable figure in a stringy sage green bikini top and off-white sweatpants. She wore her hair in loose braids and kept her sunglasses on to shield her eyes from the bright sunlight.