Rising to fame as a teenager, LeAnn Rimes still has a career in music that is going strong at age 40.

The Can’t Fight The Moonlight hitmaker, who won the prestigious Best New Artist Grammy Award at just age 14, is still a regular live performer and continues to wow crowds with her powerful voice.

In 2020, she won Season 4 of The Masked Singer after participating as The Sun.

Known for posting videos of her performances of her singing to social media, LeAnn recently covered Alanis Morissette’s song Uninvited at the Gruene Hall in Texas and shared a clip to her Instagram page.

“I had so many requests for this song. so for those of you that couldn’t join us on the night, here’s a sneak peek,” she wrote in her caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Within two days, LeAnn’s post racked up 9,480 likes and over 275 comments from fans who enjoyed her performance.

LeAnn Rimes sounded amazing in a fashionable number

Not only did LeAnn’s video upload show off her pipes, but she also slayed with her fashion.

The Northern Lights actress stunned in a red crop top that featured short sleeves. She teamed the garment with high-waisted light-blue jeans and left her long, luscious locks down with a middle part.

LeAnn accessorized with a sparkly ring, which could very likely be her wedding ring to her husband, Eddie Cibrian, and showed off her tattoos located on her left arm and right ribcage.

The powerhouse vocalist was filmed sitting down on a stool for what appeared to be an intimate performance. LeAnn sang the song acoustically, with someone who was not captured playing the piano in the background.

At the end of the clip, she received a roar of screams from the audience, who loved her rendition of the song. LeAnn got up out of her seat and flashed a smile, appearing pleased with the crowd’s reaction.

Announced last month, LeAnn has plans to continue touring until July on a tour named the story… so far. In a video upload, she revealed the shows will honor her 27-year career and will take fans back on a journey from when she first started to now.