LeAnn Rimes shows skin in black two-piece for announcement

LeAnn Rimes announced a performance but revealed tickets likely wouldn’t last long. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

LeAnn Rimes shared a nostalgic clip and revealed in the caption that she wanted to recreate the moment soon.

What many fans likely didn’t realize, however, was exactly how soon LeAnn wanted to capture the moment again.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, who recently campaigned for another nomination, looked gorgeous as she performed in a two-piece on stage.

LeAnn took to Instagram to share the video with her fans, which was full of fashion, fun, and fantastic music.

In the video, LeAnn performed inside an intimate theater with fans within six feet of her as she sang.

LeAnn wore a black fringe skirt with a thigh-high slit. She paired the skirt with a nearly backless crop top with billowing sleeves.

LeAnn Rimes in a black two-piece sings her heart out

The top featured a string wrapped around her waist that kept the garment in place. LeAnn completed the look with black ankle-high boots and, of course, her award-winning voice.

The performance looked interactive as LeAnn and her fans sang and swayed along to the song. LeAnn was sure to extend her microphone to the crowd and they sang along with her. The clip was filled with smiling faces as the singer captivated the audience.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And for fans intrigued by the video, LeAnn revealed they could soon purchase tickets to her show.

Her caption read, “i feel like we should do this again real soon… how about feb 17 & 18?! tickets go on sale this friday! grab them while you can as @gruenehall always sells out.”

LeAnn tagged Gruene Hall, and for those unaware, that location touts itself as the oldest dance hall in Texas.

LeAnn Rimes seeks Grammy nomination for god’s work

In other LeAnn news, the singer revealed that she was seeking a Grammy nomination for her latest album, god’s work.

LeAnn had already received big honors from the Grammy Awards before.

In 1997 when she was only 14 years old, she received two Grammys — one for Best New Artist and another for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. At the time, LeAnn had just released Blue, which cemented her as a country-pop singer and paved the way for her career.

Although LeAnn has received Grammy award nominations since 1997, she has never taken home another award from the organization since that fateful event nearly 25 years ago.

However, LeAnn hopes that 2023 could be her year and that the road to the Grammy’s begins with a nomination.