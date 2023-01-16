LeAnn Rimes reacted to the sad and sudden passing of Jeff Beck with a touching tribute featuring a sparkly dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

LeAnn Rimes reacted to the sudden passing of music legend Jeff Beck by sharing a touching throwback of a performance with the talented guitarist.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jeff, a member of the popular band The Yardbirds, died at age 78. Jeff suddenly contracted bacterial meningitis and passed just weeks after the illness.

To pay homage to the talented musician, LeAnn looked back with fondness at a special performance that she, Jeff, and Bebe Winans delivered.

As LeAnn revealed in a caption that accompanied the clip, the purpose of the performance was to honor another musical great– Barbra Streisand.

LeAnn shared the heartfelt moment with her 823k Instagram followers, so they could take a walk down memory lane with her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The post was more of a celebration of life rather than mourning the loss, and it was quite beautiful.

Also beautiful was LeAnn, who glittered and sparkled as she sang her heart out to the crowd’s delight.

LeAnn Rimes sparkles and shines in Jeff Beck throwback

The Grammy Award-winning singer looked gorgeous as she performed in a sparkling silver dress on stage with a couple of legends by her side.

The video began with Jeff shredding metal as LeAnn joined in, looking stunning and belting out serious notes.

American gospel singer Bebe Winans joined in with a soulful voice filled with passion.

The performance was fitting for the occasion, honoring the talented Barbra Streisand.

Perhaps even more touching was LeAnn’s caption that accompanied the share.

She began, “i’ve had the honor of sharing the stage with some badass people throughout my career, but this has always been one of my fondest memories. jeff was so incredibly humble, quiet and funny and then, walks out on stage and transforms into the rock god that he is, was and forever will be.”

LeAnn continued, “to have honored the incredible @barbrastreisand with these two greats, @bebewinans & jeff beck will forever be one of the greatest moments of my life. so, in honor of my friend… may you rest peacefully, mr. beck!”

LeAnn Rimes’ workout

LeAnn shared that her husband, Eddie Cibrian, has served as a workout partner and motivation to the singer. She also said that she and Eddie went to SoulCycle classes together.

The singer relayed an amusing anecdote to Us Weekly, where she explained that Eddie made distracting noises while exercising.

When LeAnn isn’t working out with her man, you might find her doing boxing, Pilates, and yoga. She exercises four times a week and focuses on her glutes and legs.