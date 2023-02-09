LeAnn Rimes gave herself and her followers a digital pep talk this week as she posted a funny video from her dressing room.

The Can’t Fight the Moonlight singer wore a cropped beige tank top and a pair of white fitted jeans that showed off her curves and slim waist.

She wore rollers in her long blonde hair and sat at a table covered in cosmetics. Clearly, she was in the process of getting ready for a show or an event.

In the video, the 40-year-old put on a pair of aviator sunglasses, and as the camera panned around, she sat down dramatically in her chair and snacked on a pack of cauliflower crackers.

But the funniest part of the clip was the voiceover playing which said, “Today we are bad b*tches, not sad b*tches. If you plan to be a sad b*tch for the day, go take a nappy nap, get a snack, and get yourself right.”

LeAnn must have needed some motivation on this day as she posted the video with the caption, “some days be like… #badb*tch #behindthescenes.”

LeAnn Rimes plays her first show on tour

It’s unclear why LeAnn would need to convince herself she’s a bad b*tch when her career is as strong as ever! The singer kicked off the 2023 leg of The Story So Far tour last week with a show in Pala, California, and shared some photos of the event with her 827,000 followers.

LeAnn wore a brown pleated camisole dress and appeared to be in her element as she performed while singing and playing the tambourine. She looked elated to be on stage again after rupturing a vocal chord in December 2022.

She wrote in a caption to go with the photos, “being back on stage with you made my heart SO happy. thank you for the best first show back, pala! Counting down the days until I’m reunited with more of my loves at Gruene hall 🤍 #thestorysofartour.”

LeAnn currently has a short break before she will perform for three consecutive nights at Gruene Hall in Texas.

LeAnn Rimes launches In The Stillness candle with Soul of EverLe

When she’s not on stage, LeAnn has another business to keep her busy. Her Soul of EverLe brand consists of apparel, accessories, and a range of stunning scented candles.

The thing that sets LeAnn’s candles apart from others is the fact that she chants over the products while they’re being made, “encoding her voice, intention, and love” into each one. She also includes a scannable code with each candle so customers can listen to her soothing chant.

LeAnne shared a video recently of her singing with her latest scent, a candle called In The Stillness. This candle is a blend of oud, eucalyptus, and lavender. It is intended to create a feeling of peace and calmness when lit.

La Frequence candles are currently available at the Soul of EverLe store and retail for $65.