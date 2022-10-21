LeAnn Rimes seeks a Grammy nomination for her latest album, god’s work. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Singer LeAnn Rimes got emotional and raw for her latest album, god’s work, and according to a recent social media post, she believed it to be Grammy-worthy.

The clip featured LeAnn in a field as she cried intensely with what appeared to be real tears.

The singer rocked a stripped-down look, with bare nails and a natural face as she cried to her music.

She wore a brown fleece around her body and held the blanket close as she lip-synched to her song, spaceship.

The dramatic video saw LeAnn as she sang to the sky, presumably to God. She wiped away her tears as the wind furiously blew her blonde tresses. She appeared to be in a desert-like environment, with little moisture, except for the tears streaming from her face.

In LeAnn’s caption, she informed her followers of the awards she sought consideration for, including Album of the Year.

For your consideration events exist across industries as a way for creators to get advertising or accolades for their work.

Over the video in white text appeared reviews for LeAnn’s latest efforts, praising the raw and vulnerable album.

LeAnn’s album cover, featuring her face half-covered by her hair, also appeared on the screen of the promotional video.

LeAnn also tagged the team who helped her create her recent effort, including Ziggy Marley, Robert Randolph, and Ben Harper.

Her caption read in part, “for your grammy consideration ✨ #godswork god’s work album of the year pop vocal album of the year spaceship record of the year song of the year pop vocal of the year video of the year.”

For those unaware, LeAnn has had quite a history with the Grammy awards.

LeAnn Rimes becomes youngest Grammy winner

LeAnn Rimes started her career off strong when she won an award that most musicians only dream about but never achieve.

In 1997, when LeAnn was only 14 years old, she won a Grammy for Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. She won awards for her performance with the song Blue.

And although LeAnn has not won another Grammy since, she has received numerous other accolades. Among LeAnn’s awards include 12 Billboard Music Awards, 3 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 2 Country Music Association Awards.

LeAnn Rimes receives Golden Note Award

More recently, LeAnn received a Golden Note Award from The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers or the ASCAP.

The award coincided with the 25th anniversary of her debut album, Blue, and her subsequent Grammy wins for her efforts.

LeAnn revealed her fearless and honest nature in an interview that accompanied the big win.