LeAnn Rimes says her ‘heart is full’ in emotional post

Country singer LeAnn Rimes brought her energy and powerful vocals to an intimate performance at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The iconic venue has hosted many concerts over the years, and LeAnn was just one of many to grace its stage for a musical evening.

And this isn’t LeAnn’s only performance in recent months.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, LeAnn also hit the stage for a stellar performance at the CMT Awards in Texas earlier this month.

That performance found LeAnn on stage in a stunning Pamella Roland gown that likely had her fans’ jaws on the ground.

However, for her most recent Ryman Auditorium concert, LeAnn toned down her look and went with a more free-flowing outfit. And though her ensemble may have been a more laid-back look, LeAnn was full of sentimental emotion as she recalled the fun evening.

LeAnn Rimes reflects on her recent performance at the iconic Ryman Auditorium

Taking to her Instagram, LeAnn shared a multi-part post that documented several key moments from her evening at Ryman.

In the first shot, LeAnn elegantly leaned up against a tall barrel. She simply stunned in her flowing, sheer dress that featured rich shades of red, brown, and orange throughout the garment.

The long-sleeve number gathered at LeAnn’s forearms and included a plunging neckline.

Her golden blonde hair was styled in free-forming waves and parted down the center as it cascaded down her shoulders.

LeAnn’s makeup was also complementary to her overall look as she sported various nude shades for a perfectly bronzed look.

The 40-year-old posed beside another country star for the second snap of the share. Switching out her evening dress for a bright white casual shirt, LeAnn shared the spotlight with Tenille Arts.

The two singers recently revealed the release of their duet on Tenille’s original song, Jealous of Myself.

The remainder of the post was filled with smiles as LeAnn posed alongside various attendees of the event.

“my heart is so full @theryman 🤍,” she wrote in the sweet post’s caption.

LeAnn promotes DRUMBOXING as she breaks a serious sweat for an innovative workout

In addition to her decades-long music career, LeAnn has also been a fierce advocate for maintaining one’s overall well-being.

Part of her wellness journey includes getting creative when it comes to her workouts.

In partnership with DRUMBOXING, LeAnn recently gave her followers a look at the workout. Throughout the video compilation, LeAnn was joined by her husband, Eddie Cibrian, as they melded the worlds of drumming and boxing.

According to DRUMBOXING’s website, the program’s creator John Wakefield was a percussionist who built the training in order to help boxers “improve focus, agility, and adaptability.”

For her part, LeAnn shouted out the company and noted in the post’s caption that although the training “tests your brain as much as your body,” she absolutely loves it.