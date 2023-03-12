Throughout her nearly three-decade-long career, LeAnn Rimes has remained a prominent name on the music scene.

In addition to winning Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards at just 14 years old, she was able to sustain that success with hit after hit.

In 2000, LeAnn recorded the single Can’t Fight The Moonlight for the big-screen movie Coyote Ugly and even featured in the film.

The single was a massive success for LeAnn, topping the charts globally in countries such as Australia, the UK, and Sweden, to name a few.

In fact, not only did Can’t Fight The Moonlight reach number one in Australia, but it was also the best-selling single in 2001, per ARIA.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To honor the iconic song, LeAnn has recreated the look she wore in the music video for a recent Instagram upload.

LeAnn Rimes hasn’t aged a day in Can’t Fight The Moonlight transformation

For her Instagram post, LeAnn is taking fans down memory lane by dressing up in the exact outfit she wore in the music video for Can’t Fight The Moonlight.

At the beginning of the video, LeAnn walks into a bathroom wearing a matching dark green tracksuit set with white lace-up sneakers. Her long blonde hair is down and straight, and she appears makeup free.

As soon as the door shuts, it opens again with LeAnn wearing a low-cut crop top with tassels hanging off the end, leather snakeskin pants, a belt, and shoulder-length blonde locks, which is very likely a wig.

While strutting back out, LeAnn throws both arms in the air and walks off with a smile.

Over the top of the clip played the chorus from Can’t Fight The Moonlight.

“you really can’t fight it… 🌙,” she wrote in her caption, adding, “so much fun recreating this with @guardian (yes, this is the original outfit LOL). head to their site for the finished look and interview!”

In the span of 18 hours, LeAnn’s post racked up more than 11,100 likes and over 275 comments, proving to be very popular with her 831,000 followers.

Check out the original video below:

Remaining healthy is LeAnn Rimes’ fitness goal

During a photoshoot for US Weekly, LeAnn admitted that staying healthy is her main goal and that she usually works out four days a week.

Confessing that she is a foodie who loves wine, the 40-year-old stated that is one of the main reasons she chooses to work out. LeAnn also opened up about her regular meals.

“I’m not really restrictive on carbs or anything like that,” she said, adding, “I’ll usually have my carbs in the morning. I’ll do oatmeal fruit or some gluten-free pasta made out of coconut flour, which is so good with an egg.”

LeAnn continued, “For lunch, I would usually do a salad and chicken and, you know, the kind of normal stuff.”