LeAnn Rimes announces two tour dates, and tickets are now on sale. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kathy Hutchins/Hutchins Photo

LeAnn Rimes served looks and fashion in a new clip with a big announcement.

The singer announced that tickets were available for two upcoming performances in an exciting post on social media.

The video showed LeAnn as she performed inside a theater with fans captivated by the Grammy winner’s voice.

The clip also featured text that revealed upcoming performance dates with tickets now on sale.

LeAnn’s voice served as the beautiful backdrop to the video with a remix of her hit song, Can’t Fight The Moonlight.

The video showed a montage of Gruene Hall, one of LeAnn’s favorite venues.

LeAnn Rimes announces ticket sales in all-white

LeAnn wore a white crop top with a matching white skirt, showing a hint of skin.

The bohemian outfit allowed LeAnn to move freely, and judging from the clip — she did exactly that. She wore her hair in loose waves with blonde tresses cascading down her back.

LeAnn performed in Gruene before, which she reminded fans of in her caption. Gruene has a place in history as the oldest dance hall in Texas, making LeAnn’s February concerts much more exciting.

Fans may recall that LeAnn’s only live album, Rimes: Live at Gruene Hall, was recorded at the historic venue, which holds a place in the singer’s heart.

Her caption read in part, “mark your calendars for feb 17 & 18, as we will be back for two nights of fun at @gruenehall in texas. if you’ve made it out to a show before, you’ll know why they are some of my favorite shows of the year, if not… now’s the time to find out.”

LeAnn also explained that each night would feature a different setlist with music from her new album and past hits.

LeAnn Rimes seeks God’s Work Grammy nomination

Meanwhile, LeAnn has indicated her interest in receiving Grammy nominations for her latest album, God’s Work. The singer released the album in September and hasn’t stopped promoting it on her social media pages.

Last week, she posted a montage of her latest efforts and a caption that revealed she was seeking Grammy nomination consideration.

LeAnn’s post was unsurprising, especially considering her history with the Grammy Awards.

In 1997, LeAnn won two Grammys — an award for Best New Artist and another for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

Since that fateful night 25 years ago, LeAnn has received nominations but never won again. However, LeAnn hopes to change that in the upcoming year.

LeAnn will learn if her efforts were successful next week. While the Latin Grammys air, the Recording Academy will announce the 2023 Grammy Nominations.