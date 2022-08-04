LeAnn Rimes looks fit in a white crop top and tight pants after leaving the salon

LeAnn Rimes was spotted leaving the salon looking fit and fabulous. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

LeAnn Rimes was definitely having a good hair day after she was spotted leaving a salon in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

With a new album on the horizon and pre-order copies already sold out, the country star is ready for her big comeback as she gets ready to head out on tour.

It seems that the salon trip was part of that tour prep as LeAnn stepped out after her appointment looking like a blonde bombshell, and it’s pretty clear that she’s been focusing on her fitness as well.

The 39-year-old singer looked fit, focused, and on a mission as she headed out of the salon. She wore a fitted white crop top that showed off toned and tanned arms as well as a flat tummy.

LeAnn paired the crop top with a pair of tight, sage green leggings that further accentuated her fit figure.

The How Do I Live Without You singer paired the comfortable outfit with a brown leather over-the-shoulder purse and held her keys as she headed to her car.

LeAnn Rimes is looking fit and toned after a trip to the salon. Pic credit: Backgrid

LeAnn Rimes recently reintroduced herself to fans

Ahead of her new album and tour, LeAnn Rimes reintroduced herself to fans, though the country crooner, who made her debut at just 14 years old with the super hit Blue, really needs no introduction.

She took to Instagram with a collage of photos that delighted her more than 792,000 followers on Instagram, captioning the photo, “hello… it’s le.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The fun photo share included snaps of LeAnn on tour, getting all glammed up and even enjoying time with family and friends as she gave an inside look into her glamorous life.

Catch LeAnn on tour

LeAnn Rimes fans will be sure to check out her new album god’s work, which is intentionally stylized in all lower case, when the album drops on September 16.

In the meantime, fans can check out the first song released from the upcoming album called the wild, also stylized in all lower case.

LeAnn’s The Story So Far tour is selling tickets as well, with dates set for Alaska, Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin, Arizona, and California coming up in the upcoming months.

The tour kicked off in May, with a short break for the country star that began on July 24 and ends when she returns to the road on August 27.