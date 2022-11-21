LeAnn Rimes in strapless beach bikini says ‘tree’s company’

LeAnn Rimes brought her beach body to the cold late fall as she enjoyed some sunshine with friends. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/DaraMichelleFarr/AdMedia

LeAnn Rimes looked to be enjoying much-deserved relaxation time among friends as she soaked up Hawaiian sunshine.

The country singing superstar, who gained national fame at age 13 with her hit song Blue, got in touch with her wild side as she paused in mid-yoga pose to flash a brilliant smile at the camera.

Wearing a leopard-print bikini that sported high-waisted bottoms and a strapless bandeau top, LeAnn proved that her home workout sessions alongside hubby Eddie Cibrian have paid off.

The star dazzled as she showed off her slender frame, flat abs, and toned legs while working the tree pose with two pals.

Tagging Hawaii as her locale in the caption, LeAnn and friends Shamus Bacon and American singer Joshua H. White matched their yoga moves to each other, with the songstress penning “tree’s 🌲 company!” on the side of the snap.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Postcard-perfect Hawaiian waves lapped behind the trio while pillowy sand cushioned their bare feet and light clouds decorated the blue sky above them.

Aside from letting her incredibly fit physique shine, LeAnn appeared to have a warm glow to her sun-kissed skin and looked as calm as the ocean gently rolling in the background.

The singer’s vacation seems to have come at a perfect time, as LeAnn has been keeping super busy working on her latest album and getting in touch with her vulnerable side.

LeAnn Rimes gets vulnerable for God’s Work album

LeAnn spent the large part of October and early November promoting her latest album, God’s Work, which the star made clear was a labor of love as she shared multiple posts with her Instagram followers about the behind-the-scenes challenges she faced filming her video for her single Spaceship.

Putting herself out there for all to see, LeAnn wrapped herself in a blanket as she and Eddie took to the desert for the shoot.

The singer let her guard down and allowed all her emotions to bubble to the surface as she stunned with her incredible vocals while tears streamed down her face.

The powerful video gave fans a different look at LeAnn’s raw and real human side as she bravely let her guard down in front of the camera.

When she isn’t putting her emotions on the surface for her craft and getting downtime beachside, LeAnn has opened up in the past about the rigorous workout routine that helps keep her in shape and ready for the next challenge.

LeAnn Rimes works ‘pretty hard’ on toning her behind

In an interview with Us Weekly, LeAnn shared some of the secrets behind her stunning physique, telling the magazine that she really likes to work on her behind.

The 40-year-old Grammy winner admitted that she might be most proud of her glutes when it comes to her fitness.

“I did something on Instagram called Tight Tush Tuesday, and everybody kind of freaked out about it, so it’s become a thing. I work pretty hard on my butt,” she said.

LeAnn also joked that she had to try a little harder when she met her husband to get him to be on the “same page” as her regarding eating healthy and working out, but now the duo enjoys doing the same things in the gym or at home.

“When I first met him, he was not the healthiest eater at all. But I think I’ve gotten him over on my team,” she said, adding that she and Eddie like going to SoulCycle classes together.

While the singer is clearly a pro in keeping herself fit, LeAnn admitted that she is a bit of a sucker for cheese and indulges when she can.

“I love cheese a lot, and it’s horrible for a singer, so when I’m on the road, I don’t do it,” she explained. “But when I’m home, I can eat a whole log of goat cheese.”