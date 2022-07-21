LeAnn Rimes in plunging bikini stuns in the desert

LeAnn Rimes smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

LeAnn Rimes is showing off her stunning bikini body while twirling around in desert heat.

The Can’t Fight the Moonlight hitmaker updated her Instagram earlier this week while stripped down to a stylish two-piece, posting for her 700,000 followers and joking about what her music “label” has been asking of her.

Footage showed the blonde padding around dried earth and amid dried-out greenery in a desert setting and under blue skies.

Looking trim and toned, the 39-year-old sizzled in a high-waisted and printed white bikini with a low-cut bralette top, going barefoot and wearing her blonde hair down.

Shot a little in slow motion, LeAnn was told to “do something” – she lifted both arms above her head for a spin but ultimately looked a bit unsure at the prompt.

“When the label tell you to make more content for reels… then you realize you are the label,” the text read, with hashtags including #outtakes and #thewild. The wild is the 2022 track from LeAnn’s new god’s work album.

LeAnn Rimes opens up on mental health troubles

The video comes as LeAnn makes headlines for revisiting a darker time in her life, touching on her mental health and her decision to seek professional help via a treatment center stay. Speaking to Insider earlier this month, the singer revealed:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Being in the public eye from the time I was very young and having to override my humanness I think was a huge part of my experience with anxiety and depression and what was triggering it.” In 2012, the star checked into rehab.

“I was in a very, very dark place. I had never been alone. There was always someone around, whether it be a parent or a manager, an agent or a publicist, or a husband, or whatever it was,” Rimes continued.

LeAnn Rimes says rehab was a ‘gift’ to herself

Breaking down barriers that associate rehab with negativity and weakness, LeAnn told People that upon entering rehab, she thought: “This is just a time for me to emotionally check out for a second and take care of myself and come back in 30 days as the best 30-year-old woman I can be.”

Happy vibes and bikini action were plentiful on LeAnn’s Instagram in April, as she made headlines for hitting the beach in a skimpy bikini and showing her “sunny disposition.” Fans should keep their eyes peeled for September 16, the due date for Rimes’ god’s work album release.