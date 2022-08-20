LeAnn Rimes in glitter swimsuit for pool ‘awakening’

Leann Rimes smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

LeAnn Rimes is stunning in a glitter swimsuit from a swimming pool as she delivers some “awakening” content amid buzz over her new album.

The 39-year-old has fans waiting for the release of god’s work next month, and it looks like she’s delivered a preview – raw vocals, no music, and plenty of atmosphere were what fans got on her Instagram last week.

Posting a stunning video of herself embracing her own sounds while soaking up the sun, LeAnn delighted her 700,000+ followers.

Footage showed the singer looking into the camera while waist-deep in water as she enjoyed the perks of an outdoor pool.

Showing off her fit figure in a rusty-colored and sparkly-fabric swimsuit, the blonde busted out her awakening track with zero makeup on and also with her hair soaking wet. At the end, LeAnn placed her hands across her chest with a sensation of peace and fulfillment, with a caption explaining a little more.

“Awakening” has been one of my favorite moments on “god’s work” from the moment we wrote it. and to see so many of you connecting with it in the way you have has made my heart SO full,” the Grammy winner wrote.

LeAnn Rimes says ‘let’s awaken together’

The singer continued: “If you haven’t listened yet, be sure to tap the link in my profile to listen and share it far and wide. i love you all so very much. let’s awaken together.”

God’s work is due for release September 16 and will feature Ziggy Marley, Aloe Blacc, and more. The EP has been three years in the making and is slated to cover the ups and downs of LeAnn’s life, including her going to rehab at the age of 30.

LeAnn Rimes says grab her stuff at Walmart

If you’re U.S.-based, there’s no excuse not to grab LeAnn’s record should you happen to be near a Walmart. Earlier this month and while stunning fans in a strappy top and fun sheer cover-up, LeAnn announced:

“Tfw your new album is out in ONE MONTH today ⚡️,” adding:

“God’s work” is available to pre-order/ pre-save in all the places you can find music. or by tapping the link in my bio. there you’ll find everything from signed albums, to exclusive gold vinyls at @walmart.”

