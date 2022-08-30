LeAnn Rimes in birthday bikini for lake celebration

Leann Rimes smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

LeAnn Rimes is living her best life as she turns 40, and she’s making sure fans get in on the action.

The Can’t Fight the Moonlight singer has made headlines this month for hitting the big “four oh.” She marked her birthday last weekend and has since been sharing photos and videos from her special day.

Posting to her Instagram Stories this week, LeAnn shared footage from a fun lake moment, with the lens taking in a cute bikini look.

LeAnn was all smiles and bopping around in a joking way as she enjoyed a kayak on a lake.

The blonde was filmed shaking her shoulders around while in a low-cut and pistachio-green bikini top. She paired her swimwear with loose cream sweatpants while also going barefoot and low-key on the makeup.

LeAnn wore her blonde locks in braided pigtails, adding in shades for a little glam.

LeAnn Rimes confirms being happier at 40

LeAnn’s birthday, coming under one month before the release of her god’s work album, has been garnering media attention.

“We have three celebrations planned,” LeAnn told People ahead of her birthday.

“I’m at that point where I’m seriously ready. I’m over my thirties. Let’s get to 40! As a child, I remember thinking 40 was so old,” she added. “But now that I’m there, I feel like I have so much life under my belt. I’m much wiser. I wouldn’t be 22 again if you paid me!”

Also inching towards 40 is fellow singer Carrie Underwood.

LeAnn Rimes is not abandoning herself

LeAnn also touched a little on self-care. Fans do know that her September-due album touches on tougher times in the past, particularly the star’s rehab stint shortly after her 30th birthday.

Saying that she “really started taking care” of herself about six months ago, the Grammy winner also shared that “a big part of my life has been overriding my body because I’ve had to show up and be on all the time. I’ve had to care about what people think of me for so long. So not abandoning myself and what I need has been a big shift.”

Since turning 40, LeAnn has made headlines for showing off her killer figure in a white sheer swimsuit on the beach. As Monsters and Critics reported, the singer showcased her toned legs in a bathing suit for a boomerang video with a gal pal as she reposted birthday wishes to her Instagram Stories.

LeAnn has not posted to mark her birthday and continues to focus her IG on her music.