LeAnn Rimes in birthday bikini celebrates from a lake

LeAnn Rimes smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

LeAnn Rimes is joyfully entering her forties, and she’s kicked it all off with a bang.

The Can’t Fight the Moonlight hitmaker has been busy entering the decade as she kisses her thirties goodbye with some partying, and a new video on her Instagram has been summarizing the celebrations.

LeAnn has plenty to look forward to as she enters the Four-Oh bracket. Next month, her god’s work album will drop.

Taking a break from the album promo today, LeAnn posted footage of herself in mash-up mode as she let fans in on her birthday break.

The Grammy winner was seen all smiles as she showed off her fit figure in a skimpy green bikini top while enjoying a lake setting.

LeAnn boogied around a little while enjoying a boat speeding through waters, also rocking white sweatpants, plus her hair in pigtails. Further moments included an outdoor deck birthday cake surprise, with LeAnn seen chilling with her nearest and dearest for some amazing-looking food.

The singer also shared scenes from her lakefront break, ones that included a giant dinner for her friends – she chose singer Lizzo’s Birthday Girl track to accompany the fun video.

In a caption, LeAnn told her followers: “Birthday round up.” She even added a #hello40 hashtag.

LeAnn Rimes making massive comeback with god’s work album

LeAnn has largely been dedicating her social media to her upcoming EP. In recent weeks, fans have gotten the album’s cover, plus live sneak peeks that have included the star’s awakening track.

“‘god’s work'” is coming!! i feel like i have been teasing you about this album for a while, but it is officially up for pre-order right now!! this collection of songs is beyond special to me and we have carefully curated every step of this process, like never before. i can’t wait for this new music to be in your speakers and more importantly, your hearts,” she told fans earlier this month.

LeAnn Rimes living her best life at 40

LeAnn has even revealed that she’s happier being 40 than she was in her twenties. Amid the birthday buzz, the star made headlines for saying she wouldn’t be 22 again “if you paid me!” LeAnn had a tough period as she entered her thirties and checked into rehab to tackle mental health problems.

LeAnn is followed by over 700,000 on Instagram. Celebrity followers include singer Jessie James Decker and Olympian Nastia Liukin. god’s work will be released September 16.