LeAnn Rimes grabs chest in weekend bathrobe

LeAnn Rimes smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

LeAnn Rimes has delivered a pretty wild bathrobe dance as she celebrates getting an IV before a show.

The singer, 39, busted out moves for her 700,000+ Instagram followers on Saturday, going full-throttle with her jam-out and honoring Juice singer Lizzo as she played one of the singer’s tracks.

LeAnn Rimes got moves in weekend bathrobe

The video, which has topped 15,000 likes, showed the blonde on a marble counter and backed by a minimalist dining area with hanging lamps. LeAnn wasn’t solo, as a male was seen seated behind her – a “sorry Shamus” in the caption may have given a nod to the extra presence.

Shaking her stuff to Lizzo’s About Damn Time, LeAnn was seen barefoot and clad in only a white hotel bathrobe as she bopped to the beat.

Rimes moved from side to side, wearing her long blonde hair down and eventually placing both hands on her chest for a bit of a grab.

Keeping it light-hearted as she exuded joy and appeared pepped-up after her IV, LeAnn wrote: “This is what happens when i get a pre-show IV… 😂 #sorryshamus #dancingonthecounter #aboutdamntime #lizzo #thestorysofartour #coyoteugly @mickeyguyton where you at?! 😂”

Details of the “IV” weren’t provided, although fans might be assuming it was a vitamins IV. The trend of getting in vitamins intravenously is fast-rising in Hollywood. Reality star and model Kendall Jenner recently enjoyed a joint IV session with fellow model and pal Hailey Bieber.

LeAnn is currently on tour. In a share posted just yesterday, the Grammy winner treated fans to footage of herself belting out a number, writing:

“Are you ready for some new music? if you’ve already joined me on “the story… so far tour” you may recognize this one… “the only” featuring @ziggymarley, @ledisi & @benharper is out right now!” She continued:

“It’s an honor to have such unique and diverse group of artists joining me on this song. artists of like mind and heart that are also spreading a message of love in the world. “the only” really is all about community and connection, so i felt inspired to create the track in community, with those i deeply admire and respect.”

LeAnn Rimes bringing out new music

Rimes announced her god’s work album earlier this year, set to be her 19th over a career spanning two+ decades. In 1998, she released Sittin’ on Top of the World. In 2007, she dropped her Family EP, with her last Remnants album coming in 2016.