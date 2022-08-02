LeAnn Rimes grabs bare chest to introduce herself

LeAnn Rimes smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

LeAnn Rimes is proving she’s still relevant – in fact, she’s fresh from stating that her “resilience” has been the key to her 25 years of success in country music.

The 39-year-old updated her Instagram this week amid signed pre-release copies of her new album selling out – here, though, she was kind of selling herself in a mash-up video that came with an introduction.

Posting for her 700,000+ followers, the Can’t Fight the Moonlight hitmaker shared photos of herself over the years, opening with a subdued and direct eye contact shot as she posed in a dark top.

Next came LeAnn, all smiling and on the red carpet while in a cut-out and baby pink dress, with footage also including backstage glam snaps, stage moments, and a little topless action.

Here, the blonde was seen upside-down and with her legs sprawled across the top of a tub chair – LeAnn wore only ripped blue jeans as she crossed her arms across her bare chest and just about stayed safe.

“Hello…it’s le,” she wrote.

The post comes amid massive buzz for LeAnn’s new EP, due for release on September 16.

LeAnn Rimes delights with music news and bikini body

On July 1, Rimes shared photos of her album’s black-and-white cover, announcing a back “in stock” situation.

“I can’t believe how quickly the signed copies of “god’s work” sold out. i’ve seen your comments and messages and we’ve managed to add some additional signed cd’s to my official store for those of you that missed out. tap the post to pre-order yours while you still can,” the singer added.

Some parts of the album are available, though, with LeAnn’s The Wild track now out.

LeAnn Rimes explains new The Wild track

While LeAnn delighted fans bikini-clad as she wandered around a desert setting and joked about her “label,” telling her to “make more content for reels” last month, talk is now about her beats.

Telling fans she’s “excited” about her “latest track,” LeAnn later wrote: “It’s about the patriarchal world that has shaped us as a society, especially women… the silencing and fracturing of ourselves in order to fit into the pretty and polite societal box, throughout generations.”

“It’s a battle cry to unite women to reclaim every part of our truest nature and no longer allow our wild, our “unholy” to be ignored, shamed and rejected. it is full of rage… the kind of rage that calls us home. rage, that ignites change and says, “i have been here all along, waiting for you to return to your wholeness,” she added.